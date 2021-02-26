'I sent my daughters to Rocketeers, a school holiday program. It was their highlight.'

I love my kids. Really, I do. I enjoy spending quality time with them, but the summer holidays seemed to stretch on and on. Perhaps this was because I’d already spent most of last year in lockdown with them.

It’s probably no surprise that towards the end of the holidays everyone was getting a little bored. I had run out of ideas to keep them entertained, so I was thrilled to receive an invitation to trial Camp Australia’s new holiday program.

Camp Australia has a 30-year history running care options out of school hours. Their programming is engaging, educational and fun. Importantly, it's driven by passionate staff, who are all focused on children's growth and development - on top of how they spend their time in care. And “Rocketeers” is their newest holiday program.

My eight and 10-year-old daughters jumped at the chance. They have been begging me to send them to “after school care” and "holiday care" for years. Perhaps I am not as fun as I think I am! But no offense taken, I was pleased they would have a change of scenery and I could spend time with my four-year-old.

What is Rocketeers?

In short, Rocketeers is excellent. It’s a space for children to escape the ordinary and experience the extraordinary during school holidays. It's directed by the children, informed by family feedback and designed by dedicated holiday staff. No two days are the same with Rocketeers, as each new day offers a unique and exciting adventure and the children are certain to love them. I know mine did.

Image: Supplied.

On the day my girls attended, they engaged in a variety of fun, interactive experiences and didn’t want the day to end. Rocketeers is all about variety. Any given day could see your child competing in a sport carnival, cooking up a storm, experimenting with science or getting hands-on with construction.