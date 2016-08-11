Something big happened on The Bachelor last night. And I mean, ‘sent-my-mind-racing-and-kept-me-up-all-night’ kind of big. HUGE in fact.

I’m talking about THAT moment on Alex and Richie’s date the Camilla store. The one where she tucked her dress into her undies… on purpose.

We need to debrief.

The intentional tuck. Image: Ten Play

I thought I knew a fair a bit about styling. I know how to wear a scarf at least six ways, have a decent collection of Hollywood tape and am aware of the wonders a belt can do to an outfit.

But never, ever have I come across the "undies tuck" trick, as demonstrated by the sales assistant, that instantly makes a long maxi dress become a mini. Clearly I'm an amateur. (Post continues after gallery.)

2016 Bachelorettes

Vintaea, 25, Massage Therapist, Queensland

Tolyna, 31, Personal Trainer, Victoria

Tiffany, 29, Training Administrator, Western Australia

Sasha, 31, Executive Assistant, Victoria

Rachael, 31, Support Worker, Western Australia

Olena, 23, Makeup Artist, NSW

Noni, 25, Swimwear Designer, Queensland

Nikki, 28, Real Estate Agent, Western Australia

Natalie, 27, Communications Officer, Western Australia

Mia, 24, Student/Former Athlete, NSW

Megan, 27, Health Promotions Officer, Western Australia

Laura, 24, Project Manager, Victoria

Kiki, 28, Personal Assistant, NSW

Keira, 29, Account Manager, NSW

Janey, 27, Children’s Entertainer, Queensland

Georgia, 24, Artist, Victoria

Faith, 26, Hairdresser, Queensland

Eliza, 31, Event Coordinator, NSW

Alex, 24, Venue Manager, Victoria

Aimee, 31, Business Development Manager, Victoria

Sophie, 28, Customer Support Manager, SA

Marja, 34, Yoga Instructor.

Actually I lie. I've done it once - but it was entirely by accident upon exiting a public bathroom. It took several minutes for me to notice and I was, of course, mortified.

It turns out this styling tip wasn't a sales assistant going rogue to make the most of her 30 seconds of fame on The Bachelor. This is a 100 per cent, genuine alternative way to style your Camilla maxi dress, as advised instore and online.