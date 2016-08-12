Beautiful tribute to Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers from teammate Cameron McEvoy.

It’s the spirit that makes the Olympics great.

The comradeship that brings a tear to your eye and a lump to your throat.

The type of respect and humility that makes you proud to be Australian.

Cameron McEvoy, the swimmer who went into the Olympics 100m freestyle event the favourite, has posted a simple tribute to 18-year old sensation Kyle Chalmers who won yesterday’s incredible 100m event.

McEvoy, who had the hopes of the nation with him, was never even in the race, finishing seventh as Chalmers stunned the crowd – and the world – with his incredible swim.

Wow, Kyle Chalmers is Australia's first 100m free champ in almost 50 years (Michael Wenden). Congratulations Kyle#SpeedTakes #Olympics — Ian Thorpe (@IanThorpe) August 11, 2016

But its McEvoy’s post-race demeanor that has left Australians even prouder.

In a social media post liked by over 20,000 McEvoy has paid tribute to Chalmers writing:

“My embrace in full support of Kyle, and Kyle’s embrace in full support of me. Although there were 15,000 people watching and another several hundred million watching on TV, this moment was just between the two of us. Complete respect: this is what sport is all about.”