The Voulez-Vous Project: "Drawing is the original form of written communication."

From building plans to construction projects, night classes and days spent drawing, Cameron Eaton’s story of his artistic venture is incredibly inspiring. He was also drawing as a child, always creating something new and different. But now, as an adult, he is known for creating outstanding pieces of 3D art.

“Beyond aesthetics, drawing has enormous potential in enhancing our understanding of the world we live in,” he told Mamamia.

“It’s the original form of written communication. From a drawing we understand not only the WHAT, but also the HOW and WHEN, maybe even the WHY. Reorienting my focus to art is in many ways a re-engagement with childish aspirations and a desire to explore my own understanding of how things work and what they mean.”

The artist spent 20 years working as a structural designer in the construction industry, he enrolled in art school and re-visited his old passions. Now, he is preparing for a solo art exhibition at the Caboolture Regional Art Gallery in February next year, and has won the Santos Acquistive Sculpture Award.

He’s the first to admit he coasted through high school and found himself in a job that wasn’t challenging. He realised his potential and the success has grown from there.

When it comes to art, everything starts with an idea.