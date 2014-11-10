OPINION: "Camel milk is the new superfood? No. Just no." - Jam

It’s been labelled the new superfood cure all – a “white gold” fixing everything from autism to cancer and everything in between.

On tonight’s Sunday Night journalist PJ Madam reported on the supposed life-changing benefits of drinking camel’s milk.

Earlier this year, Mamamia Editor-in-Chief Jamila Rizvi wrote for MM’s sister site, The Glow about the camel milk trend.

Here’s what Jam had to say back in August when camel milk was being touted as the next big thing.

She isn’t buying it. Literally.

You know that line in Meet the Fockers where Ben Stiller claims you can milk anything with nipples? The one where the canned laughter soundtrack goes into overdrive because he is miming an attempted cat milking?

Well, the superfood people apparently didn’t get that joke.

Because this morning I was greeted with the news that camel milk is soon to be a thing in Australia. That’s right, the health conscious among us are no longer content with the 42 varieties of milk already available at the supermarket. They’re adding a new player into the “I eat cleaner than you ever could” race: the humped beverage variety.

For the uninformed – who are still adjusting their minds to the fact that milk apparently comes out of almonds now – let me enlighten you. Camel milk is a health tonic that has been used by nomads in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia. It is apparently very rich in nutrients, is beloved by its devotees for being a ‘pure nectar’, helps cure all manner of illnesses (Diabetes? GONE. Autism? ELIMINATED. Ebola? CURED.), is high in vitamin C and tends to be a little bit salty.

Now. If camel’s milk proves to indeed have these magical healing properties then I will stand both ashamed and corrected. But until such time as science definitively tells me that I should switch from cows to camels? I’m sticking with milk that comes out of a cow.

Because who in their right might would choose to drink salty milk?

Milk is not meant to be salty. Milk is an accompaniment to cereal or Oreos; not vinegar and chips.

I love a fad, especially a health or fitness fad, as much as the next person. And will I try a glass of camel milk just to check if it is in fact life changing and delicious? You bet I will.

But along with my friends and colleagues, the past few years have seen me try each of the so-called superfoods in turn (or even better the ‘new’ superfoods, which are superfoods we had previously never heard of because they were not evolutionarily formed for consumption by humans) and ultimately, be disappointed.

“Why, disappointed?” ask the healthier,cleaner, privileged, morally superior superfood-eating types who are reading this post.

Because:

ALL OF THOSE FOODS TASTE APPALLING.

And don’t try and tell me you’ve experienced differently and if I just “try blending them up into a quick smoothie” I’ll enjoy them more. That is a LIE and I have empirical evidence (i.e. I asked some friends) to prove it.