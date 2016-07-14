Calvin Harris is tweeting about Taylor Swift's new boyfriend and he's not happy.

Ding ding ding!

The very public, very messy breakup between one Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris has just entered into round 34,061. This time, it’s leaked insider info and some confrontational tweets on the menu.

Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift vs. Calvin Harris. Post continues after video…

Oh yes. Some revealing, eye-opening, jaw-clenching tweets from Calvin pointing in the exact direction of his former flame who is now one part of ‘Hiddleswift‘ – the most confusing celeb hookup IN ALL OF HUMAN HISTORY.

But first, some context.

Overnight it was leaked to TMZ (by well, err... Taylor's people) that the Scottish DJ's latest hit track 'This Is What You Came For' was actually written by Taylor herself. You see, when the pair were dating, T-Swizzle sat down at her piano, recorded a cool demo of the track, and sent it to her then-boyfriend's iPhone. Obviously, he freaking loved it. The pair decided to record a full demo in the studio with Tay on vocals and Calvin making the beat.