Caitlyn Jenner hints just how sour her relationship with Kim Kardashian has become.

Caitlyn Jenner has opened up about her relationship with her children, revealing that she hasn’t spoken to Kim Kardashian in “a long time”.

Appearing on the Today Show on Thursday morning to talk about her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn appeared uncomfortable when asked about comments Kim made on the Ellen DeGeneres show in April labelling parts of the book “not truthful”.

Kim had told Ellen that she felt like Caitlyn was not being honest about “certain things with my mum”.

The transgender advocate told Today Show hosts Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson that she loves Kim, and that they have a “very good relationship” but conceded she hasn’t spoken to Kim about the concerns she voiced while on Ellen.

“Well, to be honest with you, I really haven’t talked to her in a long time. I’ve kind of let everything calm down.”

“So I kind of stay – you know I keep my distance. I’m out right now trying to make a difference in the world.”