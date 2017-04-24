Caitlyn Jenner shares the heartbreaking death plan she'd outlined in her will.

Two years on from introducing the world to Caitlyn Jenner, the 67-year-old reality star has said she wasn’t always sure she would live to see the day she made her transition.

Speaking with Diane Sawyer on Sunday evening’s 20/20, Jenner said that while she was still living as Bruce, the plan for her funeral was clear in her mind. She would be buried as Caitlyn.

So while her loved ones may not have known Caitlyn in life, they would surely know her in death.

“I thought that most of my life,” Jenner said of the plan.

“I said, ‘If I go, when I’m buried, I want to be dressed as her.' That’s the way I was going to heaven. I’d shock everybody when they come and visit the casket.”

Thankfully, the day never came, and via to a 2015 Vanity Fair cover shoot with famed photographer Annie Liebowitz, the world - and Jenner's loved ones - finally met the real her.