This week, I saw a drunk steal a bike in the middle of the city.

I noticed him as I got off the tram. He was young, slightly staggering and drinking from a bottle in a brown paper bag in the middle of the day.

I kept my eye on him in an effort to prevent our paths from crossing. I saw him eyeing off bikes, checking to see whether they were locked up. And then, bingo. He found one leaning against a tree and quickly looked around before jumping on it amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy Melbourne street.

I was a couple of metres away from him. I could have called out to him, but I wasn’t overly keen on confronting him, especially being physically smaller than him and six months pregnant. I could have recruited someone else to do so, but I didn’t. I did try to take a photo of him on my mobile phone, but he got away too quickly.

And then, I just kept walking.

I didn’t even call the cops to report it or wait and try to locate the owner of the bike to explain what had happened.

I’ve learned all about the bystander effect – where witnesses stand idly by without attempting to help, a phenomenon that increases the more witnesses there are – in Psychology 101. I just never thought I’d be the one standing idly by.

I don’t know whether it’s the flow-on effect of having watched too many superhero movies, but I guess I expected better of myself.

And I was totally put to shame when I saw that a pregnant woman a week or so off giving birth stopped and saved another woman, a stranger, who was locked in a car and being assaulted by her partner late at night.