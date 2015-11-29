lifestyle

"I watched a crime being committed and did nothing about it."

This week, I saw a drunk steal a bike in the middle of the city.

I noticed him as I got off the tram. He was young, slightly staggering and drinking from a bottle in a brown paper bag in the middle of the day.

I kept my eye on him in an effort to prevent our paths from crossing. I saw him eyeing off bikes, checking to see whether they were locked up. And then, bingo. He found one leaning against a tree and quickly looked around before jumping on it amidst the hustle and bustle of a busy Melbourne street.

I was a couple of metres away from him. I could have called out to him, but I wasn’t overly keen on confronting him, especially being physically smaller than him and six months pregnant. I could have recruited someone else to do so, but I didn’t. I did try to take a photo of him on my mobile phone, but he got away too quickly.

And then, I just kept walking.

I didn’t even call the cops to report it or wait and try to locate the owner of the bike to explain what had happened.

I’ve learned all about the bystander effect – where witnesses stand idly by without attempting to help, a phenomenon that increases the more witnesses there are – in Psychology 101. I just never thought I’d be the one standing idly by.

I don’t know whether it’s the flow-on effect of having watched too many superhero movies, but I guess I expected better of myself.

And I was totally put to shame when I saw that a pregnant woman a week or so off giving birth stopped and saved another woman, a stranger, who was locked in a car and being assaulted by her partner late at night.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Your Questions Answered

Hitched
ADVERTISEMENT

You can watch the entire story, shown on The Project, here:

Her bravery and selflessness allowed this woman to escape an assault that could have left her badly injured, or worse.

I desperately hope I would have helped in those circumstances.

Of the bike incident, maybe if the stakes were higher, I would have helped. Maybe I had already decided the owner should have taken some precautions and locked up the bike. Maybe, having just caught an elderly man who was falling over on the tram, I felt that my civic duty for the day was done.

Honestly, I don’t know whether I’d act differently if it happened again. I’m not sure I’d want to put myself in a potentially violent situation for the sake of a stranger’s bike.

I just hope that if it ever came to a person being harmed, I’d be courageous enough to potentially put myself in harm’s way.

But I hope more that I never have to find it out.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???