To buy or not to buy. A finance expert has the answer.

If you moved, would you want to, or would you be able to afford to keep the existing property as an investment property? You might be able to save on some of the buying and selling costs if you’re able to retain the property rather than sell it when you move out. Plus there are some tax benefits available when you own an investment property too.

Owning a house doesn’t just mean a mortgage, it means a lot more when it comes to costs. Things like maintenance of the building, internal maintenance, bills like council rates and strata rates are normally included in your rental payments but become significant additional bills when you own. When you do the math, make sure you include every possible cost to make sure you can afford it.

Listen: The Block's Amity Dry shares how you can make your house look like The Block, but for cheap on I Don't Know How She Does It (post continues after audio...)

But what if I just plain prefer to rent…?