Busy Phillips explains why she gave her kids the craziest names in Hollywood.

We’ve heard of some pretty wacky baby names over the years, but for actress Busy Phillips, 37, choices are right up there. Like way up in the heavens.

Her daughters Birdie, 7, and Cricket, 3, probably love their monikers now, but we can’t help wondering where one even comes up with names like that from.

Busy just doing her thang on a boat. Image: Instagram.

Apparently, it's all down to Busy's husband Marc Silverstein.

Speaking to HollywoodLife, Busy said, “I did know that when we named them, I wanted to make sure that if we had a nickname that we wanted to call them, that we just name them that nickname. Because that’s what I dealt with my whole life.

"Busy is a nickname for Elizabeth. It was the bane of my existence growing up that I would always have to explain to people, ‘Yes I know it says my name is Elizabeth, but I go by Busy.’ And people would go well that’s weird. It was a constant conversation that I had to have.”