Actress Busy Phillips hospitalized after Michelle William’s birthday party.

Busy Philipps spent her Saturday night celebrating the birthday of her Dawson’s Creek co-star and best friend, Michelle Williams and then ended up in hospital. Philipps is known for sharing her life extensively through her Instagram stories, and updated her fans on her medical emergency.

“Last night ended super weird,” Philipps wrote on Instagram. “But if you listen to my podcast, you know our advice is always, don’t be a hero, go to the doctor. Anyway, I had a crazy excruciating pain in my lower right side and after a long time at Mass Gen, it was determined my ovary had flipped over- it’s called torsion. Mine flipped back by itself and I’m ok but sometimes if it doesn’t you have to get surgery or you can lose your ovary (which actually happened to a really good friend of mine) Anyway, my point of posting this was I felt like an idiot for going to the hospital but ultimately, going was the right move! It always is!

The 38-year-old actress posted a picture to Instagram on Sunday of her on a hospital bed, with an intravenous line in her arm. She has since been released from hospital.

