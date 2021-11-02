So, story time.
I run my own lady startup, For Andy, that sells sustainable headscarves. I was inspired to make them for women who have lost their hair to cancer, which I started off the back of my own cancer diagnosis in 2020.
Between finishing chemotherapy, launching my business and starting my role at Mamamia, all while I’m still studying at university and instructing Pilates on the side, there are almost not enough hours in the day to get it all done.
Let alone also get enough sleep and maintain some semblance of a social life. Or a romantic life (but we can touch on that another time!).
I’ll be the first to put my hand up and say that accounting and numbers are not my strong suit. When I started my business, I was tracking expenses on some poorly formatted Excel spreadsheet trying to figure out what my monthly overheads were and storing paper receipts in a plastic binder. Sure, it did the job for a little while, but thinking long term? Not cute.
After months of trial and error, I’ve finally turned the corner in figuring out the right systems to stay on top of my financial admin, which has freed up much-needed time to work on the more creative parts of business that bring me purpose and joy.