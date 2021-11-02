The main thing I learnt? Money automation is key. So here are 3 ways it can become your new business best friend.

1. Stay on top of your numbers.

If you’re like me and have multiple bank accounts across different providers, getting an accurate view of cash flow and your outgoing spend can be quite time-intensive.

Moving your accounting to a cloud-based software is crucial to gain a holistic understanding of your business’ financial performance, and keep tabs on exactly where your money is going (because we’ve all had a few pesky subscriptions we forgot to cancel after the free trial was over).

Here’s where software that acts as a one-stop-shop, like MYOB, comes in.

MYOB provides an all-in-one online accounting solution that can help small businesses and lady startups like my own automate the daily admin and stay on top of the financial stuff without it being laborious or confusing.

You can connect all your bank accounts to your MYOB account to get an accurate and live feed of your bank transactions from one dashboard (v handy), enabling you to track and forecast cash flow, view monthly sales and purchases, and budget for your business.

You bet your last dollar I’ve kissed those dodgy Excel sheets goodbye for good.

2. Girl, automate those invoices.

Following up unpaid invoices has got to be one of the biggest headaches of being a business owner. SURELY.

I mean there’s only so many “polite” ways you can ask someone for money before it starts to sound pass-agg and you start to have a crisis and wonder if somehow maybe you’re the problem? Just me? Anyway.

Fellow lady startup Molly Benjamin is the founder of Ladies Finance Club (or in my eyes, the absolute ~money queen~) and also swears by using online accounting solutions like MYOB to automate her invoicing system.

“I schedule reminders if the invoices haven’t been paid, which is helpful because you don’t need to be chasing people, it does the chasing for you.”