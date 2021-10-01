ROADTEST: "I have 3 kids under 4, and we tried Bunjie’s new probiotic baby wipes. Here are my honest thoughts."

I’m not going to lie, even prior to having kids I was a huge baby wipes fan.

I’d keep packets of them in my bag and car to remove makeup off my hands, and for cleaning and spills. A baby wipe always comes in handy.

Little did I know that my passion for baby wipes would reach a new peak when I had 3 babies in 13 months.

Yep, that’s right. Identical twin girls, and then 12 months later my son arrived. So, believe me when I say over the last three-and-a-half years, I’ve changed more nappies, seen every kind of bodily fluid there is to see, and wiped more butts than any human would ever want to.

But it doesn’t stop there… because baby wipes are not limited to butts. Let’s not forget about the boogers, grubby hands, dirty feet, dribbles, splattered clothes and food-covered faces parents with little ones are constantly tending to.

I’ve wiped them all (tenfold, and daily). In doing so, I’ve tried pretty much every wipe on the market, so as a professional baby wiper, I was thrilled to road test Bunjie’s new and world-first Probiotic Baby Wipes.

Bunjie’s plant-based skincare products have basically been part of our family since they launched last year. We use the Top To Toe Wash, Nappy & Barrier Cream and Moisture Lotion regularly. Being all natural, dermatologically tested and microbiome-friendly means no nasties on my kids' sensitive skin (and not harsh on the environment).

We have now welcomed with open arms (and un-nappied butts) the latest addition to our family, Bunjie’s Probiotic Baby Wipes.

The whole gang's here. Image: Supplied.