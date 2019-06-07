Taylor and Bung always walked to school together. The one day they didn't, Bung disappeared.

Each morning, 13-year-old Bung Siriboon would make the short 10 minute walk from her east Melbourne home to school.

On the way she’d meet up with her friends, but on the morning of June 2, 2011, Bung walked alone.

At school, Bung’s friends listened as her name was called. Eight years on, they still remember the deafening silence as she wasn’t there to answer back.

Bung’s friends and stepfather tell A Current Affair of the impact her disappearance has had on them. Post continues below video.

Bung, whose real name was Siriyakorn but was known by everyone as her nickname, never made it to class.

Bung had always been an enthusiastic, diligent student so her teachers assumed she was sick. Her mother and step father had said goodbye to her about 8.30am and had no reason to believe she wasn’t at school.

After school, Bung was always home on time. About 3.40pm.

According to an SBS investigation, At 4pm, Bung’s mother Vannida wondered out loud where her daughter was.

Then the phone rang.

Bung’s stepdad Fred Pattison answered to hear Bung’s friend Dyamai on the other end. She wanted to tell Bung about something that was planned for school tomorrow.