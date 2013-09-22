BUMPER FLUFF: Shane Warne and Liz Hurley split? Plus the first pics of Fergie's baby.

1. The Shurley saga: Are they? Aren’t they? Does anybody even care?

Earlier this week it looked like Twitter’s favourite couple Shane Warne and Liz Hurley were headed for splitsville.

In what was a relationship made in Twitter heaven, reports were swirling that Liz and Warnie have called off their engagement, having gone from posting a little too much PDA on Twitter to nothing at all.

The pair, who have been engaged since 2011, were renowned for their raunchy social media love notes, but nothing had been seen for 3 weeks.

Warne last tweeted: “Something to think about, it’s not what happens in your life, it’s how your react to what life throws at you, in both the good and bad times!”

Whilst Liz seemed to prefer spending time with her canine companion when she tweeted a selfie with her dog Raja and the caption: “The more I know of man, the more I love my dog.”

After this unusually long Twitter silence from the King and Queen of TMI, rumours began to swirl that Shane Warne and Liz Hurley had split.

Well, in heartbreaking news for fans of Shurley, it looks like the rumours may be true.

Both Shane and Liz have broke their twitter silence with cryptic messages (well, cryptic for these two anyway).

First there was this from Liz:

Apologies to loyal followers for Twitter silence on recent events. Too raw & personal to share right now.

— Elizabeth Hurley (@ElizabethHurley) September 18, 2013

Then Shane chimed in with this:

Some of the reports re EH & me r absolute rubbish. Yes we’re sorting through some (private) issues. But we’re not throwing the towel in yet — Shane Warne (@warne888) September 18, 2013

The towel is still intact, people. THE TOWEL IS STILL INTACT. But it looks like things may very close to over for Australia’s favourite Twitter couple.

Latest reports have Warne flying to London in a last ditch attempt to save his relationship.

Warne was spotted jetting out of Melbourne with his kids, but remained coy on the purpose of their trip. The former cricketer reportedly told the gathered paparazzi: “We are going to have a good time… We are going to be away for ages.”J

So is Shurley still a thing? Only time (and Twitter) will tell.

