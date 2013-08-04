Celeb news: Little Miss Sunshine is all grown up

1. Little Miss Sunshine isn’t so little anymore…

Say Whaaaaa? Little Miss Sunshine is all grown up.

Remember Abigail Breslin from Little Miss Sunshine? Who doesn’t? Check it:

Well photos have surfaced of Miss Breslin at an event this past weekend and… gurl has grown up:

3. A secret Clinton and Lewinsky tape has allegedly been leaked to the press.

The key word here being allegedly.

US tabloid The National Enquirer(which also reports on aliens, so you know, grain of salt) haveapparently got their hands on a secret sexy-times tape Monica Lewinsky sent Bill Clinton back in 1997.

All evidence of the affair was believed to have been destroyed, but allegedly a cleaner kept the tape and decided that today was the ultimate time to release it to the press.

And, speaking of the Clintons…

If you just can’t handle the suspense of waiting to see if Hillary Clinton will be running for the top spot in the 2016 US presidential race, then we’ve got some news that will tide you over until then.

NBC has announced that they are making a four-hour miniseries based on Hillary Clinton’s life. The NBC release said that the series would ”recount Clinton’s life as a wife, politician and Cabinet member from 1998 to present.”

5. Lea Michele has broken her silence for the first time since Cory Monteith died two weeks ago.

The 26-year-old shared a private photo on her Instagram and Twitter accounts with a short message thanking fans for their support.

Michele attended a memorial service for friends and co-stars of Monteith “to share memories and music in an emotional celebration of the life of Cory,” held at the Paramount studio lot where Glee’s auditorium scenes are filmed.

7. Whoa, Simon Cowell is going to be a dad.

The X Factor judge, 53, is expecting his first child with New York socialite Lauren Silverman, 36, according to People.

The news is hot gossip because Lauren Silverman is married to Cowell’s close friend, real estate mogul Andrew Silverman.

Silverman is reportedly 10 weeks pregnant and a friend of the socialite told of MailOnline: “Lauren loves Simon, she says that she wants to marry him. And with the baby, she’s going the right way about it! But I think this could be really good for Simon.”

According to The Sun , Cowell’s mother, Julie, has said she’s thrilled at the prospect of becoming a grandmother: “I’m delighted. It’s wonderful.”