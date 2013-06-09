BUMPER FLUFF: Jennifer Hawkins gets married in Bali. (Check out the dress.)

It’s been a busy week in Hollywood, but don’t stress if you’ve blinked and missed it. Here is everything you need to know to stay up-to-date with this week on Planet Celebrity.

1. Jennifer Hawkins is a married woman.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jennifer married her partner of eight years, Jake Wall, on Tuesday this week.

According to WHO, the pair married in a very secretive and highly intimate in Uluwatu, Bali, at the Semara resort.

Private Sydney columnist Andrew Hornery also revealed the first details of the wedding, reported that it took place “under a heavy veil of secrecy… with teams of SAS-trained bodyguards hired to thwart pesky paparazzi and rival reporters from doing anything that could jeopardise the exclusive deal Hawkins, via her manager Sean Anderson, had signed with Woman’s Day.

Unfortunately however, Channel 7 pipped Woman’s Day with this unauthorised aerial shot:

On Wednesday, Mamamia ran a post about what goes into a celebrity wedding photo deal – including quotes from a former magazine insider. You can read that full post here.

Jennifer and Jake met in Newcastle in 2005 and got engaged 18 months ago.

2. This is what happens when a man reviews a hair removal product… and it made us cry with laughter. Click here.

3. It’s a Hollywood baby boom!

This week, Kate Winslet announced that she is pregnant with her third child.

It will be the first child to her new husband, Ned Rocknroll (who just happens to be the nephew of Richard Branson – in case you couldn’t tell from the sensible name change).

Her rep confirmed to People magazine that “Kate and Ned are delighted over the news.”

It will be the third child for the 37-year-old actress, who has 12-year-old daughter Mia with first ex-husband Jim Threapleton and 9-year-old son Joe, with ex-husband number 2 Sam Mendes.



Kate and Ned, 34, married in December last year after dating for 18 months; her best friend Leonardo DiCaprio gave her away.

Their relationship started not long after Kate rescued Richard Branson’s mother from a house fire on Necker Island, Branson’s private getaway in the Carribean.

And in other baby news…

Jennifer Love Hewitt, 34, has announced she’s expecting her first child with her current TV co-star, and recent fiancé, Brian Hallisay. The actors star in US show The Client List together and started dating about 15 months ago.

The two said in statement to US Weekly:

“We’re so thrilled and happy to start a family.”

Channing Tatum, 33, and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 32, welcomed their first child into the world last Thursday. US Weekly has reported that the baby is a little girl named Everly.

And there must be something in the water, because Kim Kardashian has revealed the gender of her baby in the season eight premiere of reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

And the answer you’ve all been waiting for is – drumroll please – a baby girl.

Kim actually hosted her baby shower on the same day as the episode went to air, so that none of the attendees at the shower could spoil the surprise for us all. You know, by accidentally instagramming a picture of a pink cake, or tagging a tweet with ‘#it’sagirl!’