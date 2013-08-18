BUMPER FLUFF: J-Law (AKA your imaginary BFF) on the cover of Vogue.

1. Jennifer Lawrence (your imaginary BFF) opens up about anxiety and her ‘unhappy’ childhood.

“I was a weirdo,” Jennifer Lawrence reveals in an interview for US Vogue. “I wasn’t picked on or anything. And I wasn’t smarter than the other kids; that’s not why I didn’t fit in. I’ve always just had this weird anxiety. I hated recess. I didn’t like field trips. Parties really stressed me out. And, I had a very different sense of humor.”

Lawrence was placed into therapy and heavily medicated as a teenager and it wasn’t until she left school and began acting her parents saw a change in her.

“‘We’re paying for therapy and all this medication, and we don’t need it when she’s here,” Lawrence recalls a conversation she overheard her mother say to her father on the phone. “She’s happy.”

On her impending stardom:

“I’ve never said this before,” she says, “because there is no way to say it without it being completely misunderstood, but ever since I was really little, I always had a very normal idea of what I wanted: I was going to be a mom and I was going to be a doctor and I was going to live in Kentucky. But I always knew”—here she lowers her voice—“that I was going to be famous. I honest to God don’t know how else to describe it. I used to lie in bed and wonder, Am I going to be a local TV person? Am I going to a motivational speaker? It wasn’t a vision. But as it’s kind of happening, you have this buried understanding: Of course.”

2. A fan mistook Mark Wahlberg for Matt Damon… but instead of making her feel uber awkward about it, he did this very cool thing instead. Click here.

3. So THIS is what happens when you sit next to Gwyneth Paltrow.



One writer has spoken of her wrath at having to sit next to Gwyneth Paltrow “due to the inflexibility of the alphabet” and enduring the circus that comes with being a celebrity of her calibre at a literary event at East Hampton’s Library.

Paltrow was there with her husband Chris Martin and kids Moses and Apple to promote her cookbook It’s All Good but didn’t win over fellow guest and author Christine Oxenburg.

On her blog she wrote a scathing account of what it was like to sit next to the A-Lister and how she tried to exact her meaty revenge with the 40-year-old clean-eating vegan.

“Then the divinity in question arrived with hubby, children and a couple of massive bodyguards. The worshippers blocked my view of the whole world, abusing my tiny territory upon which to abandon their trash or lean their sorry asses.

So I abandoned my post and took that opportunity to roam the great tent and greet my fellow authors. Which is when I saw the food table, and suddenly I knew what needed doing. I made a plate of miniature sloppy hamburgers, stinky steak sandwiches, and the like and hauled it back to my piece of table.

Gwyneth’s bodyguards blocked my re-entry despite my assurance I was a just an author and pointing at my name tag, “No!” they growled, body blocking me. So I was forced to crawl under the table. And there I sat with my meat products, wafting the excellent smells toward my sleek vegan neighbor. She ignored the siren smells of protein. We never did say hello, although I did try to sell my book to her sleek vegan children. No bites.”