Fluff: An interview with Michelle Bridge's first husband and pics of Hamish Blake with Fifi's baby.

It’s been a big week for Aussie and overseas celebs alike. If you’ve managed to fall off the gossip bandwagon this week, don’t panic. We’ve got everything you need to know to climb back on:

1. Michelle Bridges’ love life continues to throw spotlight on the fitness guru.

Michelle Bridges was actually married once before her relationship with Bill Moore. Her first husband, Ben Dombrowski, was married to the star for three years when they lived together in Alice Springs. However, Michelle has rarely spoken about her first husband in interviews.

Dombrowski spoke exclusively to Woman’s Day, saying, “It’s odd that she’s kept our marriage a secret … I’m not anything to be ashamed of. It would have been nice to have had a mention.”

He continued, “I actually trained her for her physique competitions … She won everything she entered: Miss NT, Miss Australasia, Miss Oceana, Miss Melbourne… It would have been nice for her to say, ‘At the start of my career, my husband taught me what I needed to do for developing physique’.”

Michelle recently separated from her husband of nine years, Bill Moore, and has reportedly started a relationship with the “Commando”.

2. Can you get through this video without reaching out and tickling your screen? It’s harder than it sounds. Click here to take the challenge.

3. Beyonce gets butt-slapped during concert, reacts surprisingly well

So Beyonce kicked a fan out of a concert yesterday because he slapped her bum in the middle of a song.

Thirty-one-year-old-not-pregnant Queen B was performing “Irreplaceable” at The Forum in Copenhagen and was touching the hands of fans when one gentleman decided to take advantage of his close proximity and smacked her in the backside.

Her reaction to the slap? Turning around and calmly telling the man, “I will have you escorted out right now, alright?” And then turning back around to keep singing.

All class. Watch the video below:

4. Pregnant and over it? This ‘pregnancy porn’ will make you smile faster than you can say “foot massage”. Click here.

5. Naomi Watts as Princess Diana: first official photo.

We’ve seen some grainy paparazzi shots of Naomi on set, but this week, we finally get to see an OFFICIAL photo. (The word OFFICIAL obviously makes all the difference.)

After a bidding war at the Canne Film Film Festival, the Princess Diana bio pic was eventually picked up by a distributor who didn’t waste a lot of time getting a still from the as-yet unnamed film out there. Take a look:

Scheduled to be released on September 5, the film will focus primarily on Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat Khan. Watts has said in the past that: “I don’t look like her and I’m certainly not impersonating her. I’m hoping to catch the essence of her.”

So, do you reckon she’s done it?

6. Can your barista do this? Click here to check out some incredible coffee artworks.

7. Bought a belt off ASOS lately? You may want to read this.

If you hop onto Internet superstore ASOS today, you may want to reconsider clicking on the accessories section. Batches of belts made by the clothing company have been recalled because they were radioactive. Yes, you read that correctly – radioactive.

Apparently the belts, which are leather and covered in metal studs, tested positive for radioactive isotope Cobalt-60; as a result, they could cause injury if worn for more than 500 hours.

A report quoted by The Guardian says that this incidence is unforunately “quite a common occurance”: