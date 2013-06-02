lifestyle

Fluff: An interview with Michelle Bridge's first husband and pics of Hamish Blake with Fifi's baby.

Michelle Bridges and the “Commando”.

 

It’s been a big week for Aussie and overseas celebs alike. If you’ve managed to fall off the gossip bandwagon this week, don’t panic. We’ve got everything you need to know to climb back on:

1. Michelle Bridges’ love life continues to throw spotlight on the fitness guru.

Michelle Bridges was actually married once before her relationship with Bill Moore. Her first husband, Ben Dombrowski, was married to the star for three years when they lived together in Alice Springs. However, Michelle has rarely spoken about her first husband in interviews.

Dombrowski spoke exclusively to Woman’s Day, saying, “It’s odd that she’s kept our marriage a secret … I’m not anything to be ashamed of. It would have been nice to have had a mention.”

He continued, “I actually trained her for her physique competitions … She won everything she entered: Miss NT, Miss Australasia, Miss Oceana, Miss Melbourne… It would have been nice for her to say, ‘At the start of my career, my husband taught me what I needed to do for developing physique’.”

Michelle recently separated from her husband of nine years, Bill Moore, and has reportedly started a relationship with the “Commando”.

2. Can you get through this video without reaching out and tickling your screen? It’s harder than it sounds. Click here to take the challenge.

3. Beyonce gets butt-slapped during concert, reacts surprisingly well

Yeah. How could you not be?

So Beyonce kicked a fan out of a concert yesterday because he slapped her bum in the middle of a song.

Thirty-one-year-old-not-pregnant Queen B was performing “Irreplaceable” at The Forum in Copenhagen and was touching the hands of fans when one gentleman decided to take advantage of his close proximity and smacked her in the backside.

Her reaction to the slap? Turning around and calmly telling the man, “I will have you escorted out right now, alright?” And then turning back around to keep singing.

All class. Watch the video below:

4. Pregnant and over it? This ‘pregnancy porn’ will make you smile faster than you can say “foot massage”. Click here.

5. Naomi Watts as Princess Diana: first official photo.

We’ve seen some grainy paparazzi shots of Naomi on set, but this week, we finally get to see an OFFICIAL photo. (The word OFFICIAL obviously makes all the difference.)

After a bidding war at the Canne Film Film Festival, the Princess Diana bio pic was eventually picked up by a distributor who didn’t waste a lot of time getting a still from the as-yet unnamed film out there. Take a look:

Naomi Watts and Princess Diana.

Scheduled to be released on September 5, the film will focus primarily on Diana’s relationship with Dr. Hasnat Khan. Watts has said in the past that: “I don’t look like her and I’m certainly not impersonating her. I’m hoping to catch the essence of her.”

So, do you reckon she’s done it?

6. Can your barista do this? Click here to check out some incredible coffee artworks.

7. Bought a belt off ASOS lately? You may want to read this.

If you hop onto Internet superstore ASOS today, you may want to reconsider clicking on the accessories section. Batches of belts made by the clothing company have been recalled because they were radioactive. Yes, you read that correctly – radioactive.

Apparently the belts, which are leather and covered in metal studs, tested positive for radioactive isotope Cobalt-60; as a result, they could cause injury if worn for more than 500 hours.

A report quoted by The Guardian says that this incidence is unforunately “quite a common occurance”:

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Your Questions Answered

Hitched
ADVERTISEMENT

India and the far east are large consumers of scrap metal for their home and foreign markets. During the refining process of these metals, orphaned radioactive sources are sometimes accidentally melted at the same time. This in turn [contaminates the process] and traps the radioactivity in the metal as an alloy or in suspension.

The ASOS belt, according to The Guardian.
Miranda Kerr

8. This gallery of babies sleeping with their dogs is a little bit heaven. Click here and prepare to feel your heart melt.

9. Victoria Who? Miranda releases own lingerie line.

In a move that may strain the positive relationship between Miranda Kerr and her previous wing-suppliers, the supermodel has reportedly made plans to release her own lingerie line, just months after parting ways with lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret.

Kerr apparently sent a ‘top-quality, hand-crafted’ bridal white lingerie set to Jennifer Aniston for her to wear on her wedding night. An exclusive inside source has revealed to US OK Magazine (so it must be true) that Jen’s exact thoughts were “It’s sexy yet classy too, and absolutely beautiful. Everyone said she looked beautiful.”

It’s not clear who ‘everyone’ is and why Jen was trying on her underwear in front of them, but one thing we can be sure of: based on this foolproof evidence, Miranda Kerr is almost certainly about to become a lingerie tycoon.

10. Check it out. New pics of Hamish Blake with Fifi’s baby.

Zoe Foster Blake, 32, shared a photo on Instagram of her husband Hamish Blake, 31, when he met Fifi Box’s gorgeous daughter, Trixie.

Zoe commented, “You’ve charmed us, Trixie Box. You’ve charmed us good.”

The photo received over 1,400 ‘likes’ – and commenters immediately sneakily implied that Zoe and Hamish should think about having their own, with one person writing, “I can’t wait for you and Hamish to have a baby!! You … will be the best parents!”

For a reminder of the gorgeous first picture shared on Trixie Box, click here. Click through the gallery below for other candid celebrity snaps.
Hamish Blake meets Fifi's daughter, Trizie Box. Look at those blue eyes!
Rebel Wilson posted this picture with the caption,
Zac Efron shows Rebel Wilson some love - because they're both Lakers fans.
Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) poses with the boys from One Direction.
@JonahHill agrees with People Magazine - Channing Tatum is lickable.
Anna Kendrick resisiting those puppies eyes, follow her on @AnnaKendrick47.
Ricki Lee Coulter
Jessica Mauboy
Jodi Gordon and Braith Anasta
Kim Kardashian's fringe...
...and her unusually puffy lips.
Miranda Kerr at W magazine's 40th anniversary bash.
@victoriabackham admires the view from her Las Vegas hotel room.
@ChloeGMoretz: Happy #Movember from the fam bam.
@TheEllenShow: @Rihanna said this would help me on Instagram. Can you tell me if it is? I can't see anything.
@Harry_Styles: A real life tumbleweed.
@JenHawkins_ tweeted this image of the Cozi/ Mount Franklin LS collaboration
@OfficialMelB tweeted this image of her and husband Stephen with Kyle and Jackie O
Khole Kardashian tweeted this and called it a 'blast fromt the past'
@GiulianaRancic getting her makeup for E! News
Barbara Palvin tweeted this pic of Justin Bieber at the Victoria's Secret fashion show
Heidi Klum hanging out with the Jonas brothers the the EMA awards.
Kim Kardashian tweeted this pic of herself with Taylor Swift and Rita Ora at the EMA awards.
Heidi Klum and a tray of hotdogs at the EMA awards.
Miranda Kerr tweeted this adorable pic of son Flynn
Beyonce took to instagram to share her relief of the results
Tweet from @LadyGaga
Tweet from @KatyPerry
Tweet from @KimKardashian
Tweet from @JimCarrey
Tweet from @hughhefner
Lady Gaga tweeted this image saying 'The Joy when freedom prevails'
Tweet from @MikeTyson
Tweet from @LatoyaJackson
Tweet from @TaioCruz
Tweet from @SugarRayLennoard
Tweet from @MarthaStewart
Tweet from @mrdannyglover
Tweet from @KatyPerry
Tweet from @JessieJ
Tweet from @Cher
Beyonce took to social media to show her support for Obama before the election
Eva Longoria celebrating Obama's re-election
Eva Longoria tweeted this image of her and friends at her election party - all making V''s for victory
Mariah Carey having fun at the polling booth
Beyonce wrote a heart felt letter to President Obama after voting
Tweet from @beyoncepriv
Tweet from @rhianna
Tweet from @oliviawilde
Tweet from @billyraycyrus
Tweet from @justinbieber
@NeilDiamond: Working the phones for Obama... If I call you, don't hang up. It's really me and I need you.
@KatyPerry: May I exclusively present what might be the cutest photo ever taken: Me, Gma & POTUS! Happy voting tomorrow!
@MittRomney: This is it. Make sure you vote today. Find your polling location.
@BarackObama: Four more years.
@Fergie: Congratulations President @BarackObama! #Election2012 #ivoted #LOVEvoting #Obama2012
@LenaDunham:
@MirandaKerr: Backstage #vsfashionshow
2f0d400a285911e28bf022000a9f139a_7
@@ZooeyDeschanel, star of New Girl, tweets
9cd89154282511e2851d22000a1fb71f_7
b050f3e627aa11e2a2f822000a1f97e4_7
e1a3d0b2285e11e2979222000a1f9bc6_7
lauren-conrads-dog-thought-her-shoe-was-a-snack
proxy_2
@JessicaSimpson Happy Halloween!!!
@PrincessSGB (Sophia Grace from the Ellen Show) Can't wait to trick or treat with Rosie it's going to be SO GOOD
@MariahCarey Happy Halloween everybody! We have festive new pics with #DemBabies
@OfficialAmandaHolden Mama and the little vampire #trickortreat
@OfficialMelB Yippeee
@Pink Ouch
@KristinCav Happy Halloween!
@delta-goodrem tweeted this picture as she prepared for a morning of radio interviews to promote her new album.
@guysebastian backstage with Stephanie Rice (@itsstephrice) on the set of The X Factor.
@mslbingle with Kate Waterhouse (@katewaterhouse7) at the Caulfield Cup.
Miranda Kerr (@mirandakerrverified) shows that being sun smart is sexy.
@Rove confirming where #RoveLA is shot
@MissKellyO: It's 1am and I'm doing live TV from LA straight to the UK so I have my pi's on under my dress
@MeganKGale: Golden sunset... <3
@MileyCyrus: Lila having her morning Starbyyyyys
@RyanSeacrest: Stopping to smell the roses with Taylor Swift
@MileyCyrus encourages her twitter followers to #Rock The Vote.
Lara Bingle (@mslbingle) shows off her specs.
@rachelzoe at an Elle dinner.
Jen Hawkins (jenhawkins_) with her gorgeous pup.
Jessica Mauboy (@mushroom1) wears a red hot Alex Perry dress to the Dublin premier of The Sapphires.
@kimkardashian goes Halloween shopping.
@LukeJacobz Ahhh brilliant
@KatieCouric I knew Tyra Banks was tall - but seriously???
@ChrisBrown
@KhloeKardashian tweeted this image a friend made for her after she was announced one of the hosts of X Factor US
@KellyOsbourne tweeted ‘E! fashion police has arrived in Mexico. George Kotsi and I are on patrol for all the Mexican Fashionistas’
@KimKardashian and sister Khloe getting their pout on
@JennyMcCarthy found this note in her son Evan's drawer. She tweete 'OMG. What a Stud'.
@menasuvari at the hello kitty art show
@oprahwinfrey received a present from Usher- an iPod filled with his 'real' playlist!
@laurenconrad tweeted this photo at last nights Design for a Cure Gala
@BritneySpears tweeted Backstage at The Whitney Houston Tribute. Such a solemn occasion. Jason's doing his best to put a smile on my face.
@KimKardashian is getting in the mood for Halloween- Reoooww
@ZacEfrom tweeted this image of himself on the set of 'The Paperboy'- Swoon
@Pink tweeted It was a laid back beach kinda morning with my little cherub peanut angel. #blessed
@SnoopDog tweeted this image of him and rapper Akon- 'Players'
@MsLaraBingle LEFT---> RIGHT @camillaandmarc IN THE PALM OF MY HANDS... LBx
@KimKardashian Wearing
@MsLaraBingle @pip_edwards1 @kymellery
@Oprah Surprise Surprise to 30 military spouses. My FAVORITE things under their seats. And all over the room..
@tyrabanks OkeeDokee. Here's the
@tyrabanks I hear U loudNclear so natural skin it is! Ok, here's the
@KimKardashian New Kardashian Kollection dress at Dorothy Perkins!!!
@KatyPerry Something's brewing
@JessicaSimpson The two loves of my life
@hamishandandy I decided to grow a beard this trip, what do you think?
@MileyCyrus Shawtyy your my angel
@ScottDisick check out my new miami crib, pretty cool right?
@Andrew_Gunsberg Hey. I'm a polar bear, and I'm also a bookshelf. 'Sup..
@OfficialMelB Perfection
@SofiaVergara Dinner tonight. Shepards pie with onion crunch!!!! Mmmmm
@KimKardashian Morning kisses
@LadyGaga
@MichelleObama Happy 20th anniversary, Barack. Thank you for being an incredible partner, friend, and father every day. I love you! –mo
@GuySebastian melt
@JamieLynnSpears Guess who Maddie went as for celebrity day at school?
@Rove #instagrump !
@LenaDunham
@ZooeyD
@jenhawkins
@Rihanna
@JessicaAlba
@mirandakerr
@Alexachung
@pink
@pink
@kimkardashian
@kimkardashian
@kimkardashian
@rihanna
@rihanna
@rihanna
Jessica Biel taking a nap with her dog Tina. Aww.
@LaraBingle
@LaraBingle taking a relaxing, slightly creepy bubble bath.
Kim Kardashian
Joel Madden
@katyperry It doesn't get any better than hand painted DARIA nails by the girls at ES Nails TOKYO!
@KristenCav Cam <3
@KourtneyKardash Boating with my baby daddy @scottdisick
@Snooki Mama
@HilaryDuff HELLO FRIENDS!!!!! Check out me teeth!!
@RealHughJackman Had my 1st session with ray on the amazing boxmaster......unbelievable core workout!!!
@KatieHeigl The girls, alien dogs, and I watching the Katy Perry documentary!
@MirandaKerr Amping up the training for #victoriassecretfashionshow
@ParisJackson #nationalsiblingsday you guys have been with me thru thick and thin and even though we don't always get along
@onedirection Boys doing some promo today
@LadyGaga Body revolution 2013
@EmWatson Yay for perks ! Lovely to be home London
@BritneySpears
@KatyPerry
@KimKardashian
@KimKardashian Not so relaxing day at the beach today
@Pink
@GwenStefani
@TaylorSwift
Heidi Klum with the cast of Project Runway
@KimKardashian tweets this pic of herself in a Michael Kors one piece.
We think @KourtneyKardash is imitating Jamila's alien eyes, don't you?
@KimKardashian tweets this pic of her nephew Mason and her new kitten Mercy
@RitaWilson
@SofiaVergara tweeted this pic of her now infamous wardrobe malfunction.
Another wardrobe malfunction! Sofia Vergara's Modern Family co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson tweeted this pic of her dancing at the Emmy's last night...then promptly took it down. Oops!
@StephRice
Kim sent these sexy pics to Kanye, who tweeted them.
Lea Dunham (@lenadunham) shares a pic of her pre-Emmys breakfast...
Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) tweeted this pic.
Lindsay Lohan rocking flower crowns with some gal pals.
Rihanna (@badgalriri) poses with her pup.
@ddlovato Guess what's back, back, back, back again..... BANGS are back, back, back tell your friends....
@caitlinmoran Just made a whole room full of people in Waterstones, Leeds do The Muppet Face for me
@kimkardashian On a boat on the harbor with @officialmelb & @stephenthinks1
@IAMJHUD (Jennifer Hudson) #picstitch
@britneyspears
@britneyspears
@rihanna
@rihanna
@KimKardashian
@KimKardashian
@KimKardashian
@KimKardashian
@britneyspears
@benjimadden elevator take 2
@rihanna sneaking in my BFF M$$ room
@taylorswift Raining today. Missing Brazil.
@mirandakerr
@Torianddean: So in love...
@Torianddean: It's a boy!!!!
@KendallJenner
@HilaryDuff
@HilaryDuff
@gwenstefani
@Oprah
@victoriabeckham
@ZooeyDeschanel
@MileyCyrus
@MileyCyrus
@kirstendunst
@katyperry
@JessicaBiel
@KimKardashian: Family pow wow with @khloekardashian @reallamarodom http://instagr.am/p/O3CQ3tuSxi/
@KimKardashian:Be silly http://instagr.am/p/O25RI9uS9b/
@KimKardashian: Late night fitting #pucci http://instagr.am/p/O5n-2gOS47/
@KimKardashian: Fab hair day @clydehairgod http://instagr.am/p/O7aHdNOSw6/
@KimKardashian:Photobomb @charroxboroughhttp://instagr.am/p/O7abzeuSxM/
@KimKardashian: Nighty night http://instagr.am/p/O3IBUKOS0A/
@KimKardashian: Floating http://instagr.am/p/O5LQ_ZuS3k/
@KimKardashian: Long day at work http://instagr.am/p/O7Zz-ROSwr/
@rustyrockets
@KimKardashian: I woke up this morning to this...gotta love @kourtneykardash making breakfast http://instagr.am/p/OzBfnxuSxz/
@ladygaga: what a great photo of the born this way ball from last night! #blackjesus #secondverse http://pic.twitter.com/3mBrYmB4
@jessicaalba: What a way to start the day -training for a movie is sorta fun
@rihanna: How I feel http://instagr.am/p/OxMoE0hM6_/
@ZooeyDeschanel: I rocked some Double Dutch ropes today on the set of #newgirl! http://instagr.am/p/Ou_immrjgJ/
@pink: Summertime http://instagr.am/p/OmXqzivWBu/
@KimKardashian:Ummm in a fitting w @MonicaRoseStyle I think my butt looks too big in these jeans
@MileyCyrus: it was just one of those CUHHH-RAZY pant days
@heidiklum: Having a #TrulyScrumptious day launching my new collection for @babiesrus.
@KimKardashian
@leannrimes: HUGE thx to @donjulio for providing the tequila and awesome mixologist for my 30th bday!!!
@peaches_g: I am #Heisenberg!!!! #WalterWhite #BreakingBad
@VanessaTheSats: o natural goodnight kiss x
@KimKardashian: Happy 20th Birthday DemDem!!!! I love you @ddlovato
@KimKardashian: Such a fun shoot! RT @FelixPinales: @KimKardashian wow
@KimKardashian: Mirror mirror
@KimKardashian: Let's face it
@KimKardashian: Rock climbing lol
@KimKardashian: Rock Hard
@heidiklum: Yipppyyy!!
@REALbkBrown: (:baby @nickdgordon & I's new TATTS (: hope U all like! they're all very meaningful 2us&hopeU understand tht meaning.(:
@AvrilLavigne: Bro’ing out with Chad Kroeger in the studio
@BritneySpears: Y'all ready for summer to end? I'm definitely not!
@MileyCyrus: Never felt more me in my whole life ❤
@ParisJackson: my new wall **took me 3 effing hours*
@Jadapsmith: To my Forty and over crew! Don't believe the hype...we DO get better with age!
@LadyGaga
@edwina_b: AMAZING fireworks for Opening Ceremony. They cleared the stadium out before Sir Paul McCartney took to the stage!!!! See shots on @morningshowon7 soon
@RickiLake: It's good to be back:))) Thx #FriendsofRicki for coming xoxo
@KirstieClements: Look how upset Saul Craviotto looks! Australia got it right this time. Love the girls swimsuits and the Dunlop Volleys
@rachael_finch: Spotted this little fella on the side of the road on the way to Cape Otway Lighthouse
@mr_ed_phillips: Good god @SarahAMurdoch how old ARE you?!
@mslarabingle: LOVE @garethlauchlanmoody
@KimKardashian: Eye spy
@katyperry: This guy is wasted.
@sarahmurdoch: What am I going to do without you?
@rachael_finch: Wonders of Aireys Inlet..
@bryanbranly: PHOTO: Backstage with @JessicaBiel (#TotalRecall)
@charliesheen: Reach for the stars everyone. dogspeed cadre. c out.
now-that-im-blonde-i-gotta-give-duck-lips-in-every-photo_0
@Miley Cyrus: Mary Jane giving her mama huggies ;)
@MileyCyrus: Now that I'm blonde I gotta give duck lips in every photo
mary-jane-giving-her-mama-huggies
@pink: Such a sweetie. Love me some Boston.
@MariahCare: Just finished a long session with Jill e beans. She's producing now. Haaaaaa
@charliesheen:
@ryanseacrest: Spread the word. We're world premiering @NoDoubt's new video #SettleDown on 7/16, 8p, E!
@kellyosbourne: In such a rush to get to a meeting with @jeffbeacher I almost walked out the door with 1 slipper & 1 shoes on!
@nicolerichie: Check out volunteers' work today from the @bing and @dosomething Summer of #Doing event http://bit.ly/NjWlGD
@SofiaVergara: Amazing Mexico!!!
@jessetyler: A Chaman blessing @SofiaVergara on her Birthday & Tito piggybacking on to score a blessing for his homemade Cashew Elixir
@jessicaalba: H & I enjoying the beautiful night
‏‪@HilaryDuff Back from beautiful Napa Valley now packing for NYC! This baby is world traveling!
@Oprah Fun day. Makeup artists doing a silicon cast for my face for new movie the BUTLER directed by Lee Daniels
@Oprah And this is how the hike ended. Hosing down LUKE after his roll in cow poo.
‏‪@benjaminmadden Got to see my buddy @benballer today. Shoulda took a picture of his new car. Damn Ben. Always ballin huh?
@MsLaraBingle: ØMG I AM JUST ABOUT TO JUMP OUT OF A PLANE!!!!!
@MsLaraBingle: Whoop!!!! Let's go!!!
@KellyOsbourne: Thank you so much Delta 4 this wonderful black eye Fix your f****** seats Getting smashed in the face w/ a tv is so fun
@JenniferHawkins: Re-signing with lovable is a dream come true. Looking forward to shooting their new Summer12 campaign in Au
@NICKIMINAJ
@ParisHilton: Love taking my girls @monicalsims & @BrandiHowe to #Ibiza for their very first time! Having so much fun! ☺♡♫
@ParisHilton: Always & forever a #KidAtHeart. ☺♡
@KimKardashian: OMG wow this is so cool!
@rihanna: Go to sleep ROBYN
@NICKIMINAJ: Maddest pic I've seen inna minute:
@Oprah: Finished product. We did teeth ...but too gross to share. Happy Saturday see ya for Super Soul Sunday tmrw1
@jessicaalba: cousins
@KourtneyKardash: Kourt in her farm!
@Lisa_Wilkinson: When Elmo & the Cookie Monster give you a peck on the cheek, there are ALOT of cookie crumbs involved..
@ladygaga: What a lovely fan photo from the show. (though I am mid song!) so cute the pic of Jo! Fashion Of His Love
@ladygaga: After tonight's show, I'll have performed for 200,000 Australians in 1 month.
@charliesheen: and it's good to be here!
@MileyCyrus: pool day wiff ziggy piggy
@BarackObama: Having a little bit of fun
@KendallJenner: lol @RobKardashian sends me sneaky pics of us napping last night
@NICKIMINAJ: A sick doll :(
@KimKardashian: Love Masey!
@KimKardashian: New Kardashian Kollection dress with Belle Noel Jewelry
@ItsStephRice: Stinging out after a BIG Sunday sess
@jessicaalba: Celebrating my lil bro's Bday! Love him so much.
@ParisJackson: they see us rollin they hatin patrollin they tryina catch us ridin dirty #cousins
@KimKardashian: Love this glam
@charliesheen: We're loving this!
@jamieoliver: And a few more pics for the road! gonna take the olympic torch on a culinary tour
@ItsStephRice: ...and me
@BritneySpears: Happy 4th of July from the Aloha State
@MileyCyrus: Happy 4th
@BritneySpears: Getting ready for some pool time having a blast xxoo
@LindsayLohan: Red again
@HughHefner: My girl and I getting the party started at Fun In The Sun
@HeidiKlum: Gorgeous day
@KellyClarkson: Sprained my foot and have a hairline fracture but the show must go on people ha!
@SolangeKnowles: Texastweets me and you yo mamam cuz n too
@delta_goodrem: House of oz celebrating
@KimKardashian: Cute pic at the airport before we came to Paris!
@ladygaga: Just posted a photo
@MichelleObama: For everyone gearing up for Fourth of July celebrations, be safe and enjoy the fireworks
@katyperry: IT'S THE ♥LONDON♥ PREMIERE! Even my lashes are excited! See you soon! #KP3D
@HilaryDuff: Off to Canada! :)
@LadyGaga: Night night, love Mademoiselle Melbourne
@MileyCyrus: My life is a sanctury
@LisaWilkinson: Just spied this absolutely gorgeous shot of Bindi Irwin in @WomansDay Don't look now, but Bindi is growing up!
@GwynethPaltrow: Take your daughter to work day
@GwynethPaltrow: Making work even more incredible...
@VictoriaBeckham: Why is this carpet following me?????? X vb
@Pink: Lunchtime at my album photoshoot. Deborah Anderson takes some purty pictures:)
@ItsStephRice: Thankyou to the Gorgeous @elliegonsalves for my birthday @veveswimwear bikini
@JessicaSimpson: Just taking a walk around the block... Street legal???
@Jools_oliver_: I love hanging out with these lot!!! Xxx
@Rihanna: #grangrandolly
@VictoriaBeckham: Loved seeing @emmabunton and all the Spice Girls this week! X VB
@MariahCarey: Hello lambs, bye lambs x0x0.. was so happy seeing my English lambs today
@BecJudd: (Instagram) Finally got my @aje_akilis after missing out last season
@MariahCarey: A London hallway moment and perfectly normal!
@BritneySpears: We become a little more BFF every single day...
@HilaryDuff: Paradise...
@LindsayLohan: Konichiwa
@Jessicasimpson: Howdy!
@Rihanna: #grangrandolly the best!!!
@Tyrabanks:I challenge you to a big 4head contest! You know I got that win on lock!

11. What Miranda hated about Sex and the City.

Cynthia Nixon, who played redheaded lawyer and career woman on Sex and the City, has revealed that she

Cynthia Nixon has spoken out about what ‘devastated’ her about Sex and the City.

found aspects of the show ‘devastating’.

Nixon told the New York Times:

“It’s an aspect of the show I never liked,” she said. “I remember when we screened the first movie in London, when Mr. Big shows Carrie that closet he’s built for her and the entire audience clapped. I found that devastating. Maybe that’s a strong word, but I was disheartened. Because I thought: ‘Is this what these women in the audience think true love is? A man who has enough money to buy you a walk-in closet?’”

The consumerism of the show has been criticised many times before – seriously, how many pairs of shoes does Carrie own? – but most fans of the show see it as harmless frippery.

Tags:
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???