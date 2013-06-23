entertainment

BUMPER FLUFF: Baby Kimye. Brad Pitt yodelling. Shane Warne's sexy selfie. And more...

Kim and Kanye welcome their first child

 

If you’ve blinked and missed the past week of celebrity gossip, there’s only one thing you need to know: Baby Kimye. Yes, this week Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby was born but, surprisingly, the pair have been quite coy on the details. To be brought back up to speed with everything we know about the elusive Kimye Kid, as well as the rest of the week’s fluff, read on.

1. Baby Kimye

The most highly anticipated baby of the year (well, one of them) has arrived… Yes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their little bundle of fashion and style into the world, Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The baby is possibly named North West, possibly also Donda. Or Kaidence. But North West was the last report.

Despite gossip magazines reporting that Kanye was unlikely to be in the room when Kim gave birth, hospital sources say that he was present. TMZ reported that Kanye allegedly cancelled an “appearance at his own record release party last night when Kim told him she was feeling ‘a little off.'”

There is no doubt that little Kimye will be the best dressed kid on the block and have an array of friends ranging from Blue Ivy Carter to Harper Beckham and cousins Mason and Penelope Disick.

E! News have reported that the baby girl is a “Kardashian Mini Me”, after a source told the gossip website, “She has dark hair … she looks just like Kim.”

Like all things Kardashian the birth was a family affair. With Kim’s mum Kris, step-father Bruce and sisters Kourtney and Khloe all present at the birth. Momager Kris is said to be pushing for a wedding now the pair have a child together, but as Kim already has two failed marriages under her belt, we understand if she just wants to keep this on the low. After all, Kim’s sister Kourtney has two children to her baby daddy Scott Disick, and there are no wedding bells in sight.

Congratulations to the parents on the delivery of their baby girl.

Click through the gallery below for Kim and Kanye pics.
The 2013 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card.
The 2013 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card.
The 2013 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card.
Kardashian family Christmas Card
Kardashian family Christmas Card
Kardashian family Christmas Card 2011
Kardashian family Christmas Card
Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Kris
The Kardashianss
The 2013 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card.
Kim Kardashian's instagram pic.
Kim and Kanye on the cover of Hommes Magazine
Kim and Kanye
Kim on her way to Paris Fashion Week 2013
Kim and Kanye
Kim and Kanye at Paris Fashion Week 2013
Kim and Kanye
Kim flashes her baby bump
Kim in Rio
Kim flashes her baby bump
Kim flashes her baby bump
Kim and Kanye on holiday
Kim Kardashian at Elton John's Oscar Party 2013
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim got flour-bombed at the launch of her perfume in 2012
Kimye
Kim Kardashian
From @KimKardashian's Instagram
From @mrchrismcmillan's Instagram
Kim at the People's choice awards 2012
Kim Kardashian
Kim's halloween costume 2012
Kim debuting her new Hair on NYE 2011
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Klohe Kardashian
Kim and Kourtney
This is what Kim tweeted when she couldn't sleep.
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney Kardashian
You can now have your very own Kardashian credit card, thanks to Mastercard. Priceless?
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kris Humphries
kk3.png
kk4.png
The altar
kk6.png
kk7.png
kk8.png
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries on the cover of OK
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kris Humphries proposing
Kris Humphries proposing
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries
Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

2. Posing demurely with a bouquet? Pffft. We prefer THESE wacky wedding poses – click here to witness the crazy.

3. Royal baby details revealed.

Leaving the hospital after the pregnancy was announced.

Clarence House have revealed details about the soon-to-be delivered Royal baby but don’t expected a detailed report on Kate’s birth plan – although she is hoping for a natural birth.

Officials have said Prince William will attend the birth and it’s expected to take place at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital where Princess Diana also gave birth to Prince William and Harry.

And even though it was widely reported that Kate had let slip she was having a boy, an official confirms the couple have not found out the sex.

As for when we’ll find out, “The public will be told once she has settled in her room in the early stages of labor, the spokesman said, anticipating that this would be within an hour of her arrival at the hospital,” the official said.

4. Cat bearding is so last month – right now we’re loving dog bearding. Click here – and prepare to never see your dog the same way again.

5. Brad Pitt yodels, obviously.

The question is not, why is Brad Pitt yodelling but wouldn’t Brad Pitt be yodelling?

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

The Bachelor: The Finale 2019

Mamamia Recaps
ADVERTISEMENT

The 49-year-old actor joined late night talk show host, Jimmy Fallon in a skit which saw them having a conversation via yodels (okay, they are both lip-syncing) on a New York rooftop. Fallon congratulated Pitt on his new movie World War Z and participated in a double yodel which has apparently never been done before. Or something.

6. If you’re a kid of the ’80s, you’ll love this: the crocheted wigs that turn your baby into a Cabbage Patch Kid. Click here to see the hilarious result.

7. Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed the secret to her youth and it’s not a cringe-worthy ‘Oh I just try and drink lots of water and voila I look amaze-balls!’

It’s sex.

That’s right, not the thousands of dollars she spends on what we imagine is a pretty rigorous health, fitness and beauty every year. Nope. It’s S. E. X.

In an interview with U.S OK magazine, Gwyneth revealed that her tips for keeping youthful are pretty simple. And cheap: “Honestly, it’s pretty basic stuff, like exercise and self-discovery. Looking at life as an opening and an adventure- and love and sex.”

Excellent. Let’s get started shall we?

8. These women have a unique hobby – doing everything possible to make themselves look like dolls. Click here to see some seriously freaky photos.

9. Don’t piss off Taylor Swift fans… they be fierce.

Abercrombie and Fitch – the company already reviled by many for refusing to cater to those over size 14 – is in trouble again, this time for upsetting loyal Taylor Swift fans (and budding feminists).

A & F were recently selling this t-shirt:

And T-Swizzle’s fans took SERIOUS offence. Good on them too – taking a dig at a young woman for her dating history is a dangerous ame to play, especially when that young woman has an army of fans. The pressure eventually got so bad A & F decided to stop selling the t-shirt. They tweeted the following to TayTay’s fans:

Don’t cross Swifty… or her peeps.

10. We’ve already forgotten what these food ads are trying to sell – but the incredibly attractive men doing the selling? Definitely remember them. Click here to see.

11. Good Morning, Shane Warne style.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dad, take this down.”

Those were the wise words of Summer Warne, Shane Warne’s 11-year-old daughter, after the ex-cricketer tweeted a semi-naked picture of himself along with the caption “Morning…”.

Along with his daughter, Warnie’s followers and Twitter users were swift to respond with criticism of his ‘Bedroom eyes’ selfie.

Warnie later tweeted, “Hope everyone has had a wonderful day/night happy UK Father’s Day to all the dads out there Remember,never lose your sense of humour !!!”

The tweet comes a day after Hurley slammed the production of Shane Warne: The Musical written by Offspring actor, Eddie Perfect.

“Mystified how supposedly decent actors can make a ‘fun’ musical about (Shane Warne) with subject matters guaranteed to make his 3 kids cry…”, Hurley tweeted.

Well, Warnie’s already taken care of that hasn’t he?

12. We have no idea what it means to ‘Channing All Over Your Tatum’, but we do know it’s the funniest music video we’ve seen in weeks. Watch it here.

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???