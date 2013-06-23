BUMPER FLUFF: Baby Kimye. Brad Pitt yodelling. Shane Warne's sexy selfie. And more...

If you’ve blinked and missed the past week of celebrity gossip, there’s only one thing you need to know: Baby Kimye. Yes, this week Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby was born but, surprisingly, the pair have been quite coy on the details. To be brought back up to speed with everything we know about the elusive Kimye Kid, as well as the rest of the week’s fluff, read on.
1. Baby Kimye
The most highly anticipated baby of the year (well, one of them) has arrived… Yes, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have welcomed their little bundle of fashion and style into the world, Saturday morning at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.
The baby is possibly named North West, possibly also Donda. Or Kaidence. But North West was the last report.
Despite gossip magazines reporting that Kanye was unlikely to be in the room when Kim gave birth, hospital sources say that he was present. TMZ reported that Kanye allegedly cancelled an “appearance at his own record release party last night when Kim told him she was feeling ‘a little off.'”
There is no doubt that little Kimye will be the best dressed kid on the block and have an array of friends ranging from Blue Ivy Carter to Harper Beckham and cousins Mason and Penelope Disick.
E! News have reported that the baby girl is a “Kardashian Mini Me”, after a source told the gossip website, “She has dark hair … she looks just like Kim.”
Like all things Kardashian the birth was a family affair. With Kim’s mum Kris, step-father Bruce and sisters Kourtney and Khloe all present at the birth. Momager Kris is said to be pushing for a wedding now the pair have a child together, but as Kim already has two failed marriages under her belt, we understand if she just wants to keep this on the low. After all, Kim’s sister Kourtney has two children to her baby daddy Scott Disick, and there are no wedding bells in sight.
Congratulations to the parents on the delivery of their baby girl.
Click through the gallery below for Kim and Kanye pics.
2. Posing demurely with a bouquet? Pffft. We prefer THESE wacky wedding poses – click here to witness the crazy.
3. Royal baby details revealed.
Clarence House have revealed details about the soon-to-be delivered Royal baby but don’t expected a detailed report on Kate’s birth plan – although she is hoping for a natural birth.
Officials have said Prince William will attend the birth and it’s expected to take place at the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s hospital where Princess Diana also gave birth to Prince William and Harry.
And even though it was widely reported that Kate had let slip she was having a boy, an official confirms the couple have not found out the sex.
As for when we’ll find out, “The public will be told once she has settled in her room in the early stages of labor, the spokesman said, anticipating that this would be within an hour of her arrival at the hospital,” the official said.
4. Cat bearding is so last month – right now we’re loving dog bearding. Click here – and prepare to never see your dog the same way again.
5. Brad Pitt yodels, obviously.
The question is not, why is Brad Pitt yodelling but wouldn’t Brad Pitt be yodelling?