BUMPER FLUFF - Fergie has a baby!

1. Fergie and Josh Duhamel welcome a baby boy.

The former front woman of the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, 38, has given birth. The baby was born via cesarean section in LA and Fergie’s husband Josh Duhamel, 40, was present for the birth.

Fergie and Josh’s first child is a baby boy who has been named Axl Jack Duhamel.

The name was apparently inspired by Guns N’ Roses rockstar Axl Rose. Fergie performed with Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2011.

Fergie and Duhamel have been married since 2009 and have spoken to the media previously about how excited they were to become parents, declaring themselves ‘ready’.

3. Someone who looks like Lena Dunham is on the cover of US Marie Claire

There has been some rumbling on social media that the cover barely looks like her, but she had something to say about that: “I’m not saying I am a great candidate for the cover of a fashion magazine. But I do love clothes. People are always surprised to hear that — they think I walk around in a washcloth or something.”

Fair enough. She also mentions in her interview how surprised she was to be asked to be on the cover:

“I do think it takes fashion magazines a minute to be comfortable with variations of any kind. Adele is one of the most beautiful women in the world, but every time I see her on the cover, it’s like a crop of her face and it’s just so boring at this point. It’s such a boring conversation.”

Here’s a couple more shots from her fashion shoot:

She also had some pretty awesome stuff to say about body image:

“My parents [painter Carroll Dunham and photographer Laurie Simmons] both have really healthy attitudes about their own bodies but also about the range of things that can be beautiful. But they also just always made me feel pretty and cool and smart, even in the moments when I have known — and still know — that my body wasn’t fitting into a traditional Hollywood idea of the female body.”

Ahh, Lena. You look so different with all that make-up on but we love you. And your parents.

5. Michelle Obama has red and blonde highlights. That is all.



In really important political news, the FLOTUS has a new hairstyle.

Michelle Obama, 49, has said sayonara to the fringe and updated her long bob with red and blonde highlights.

Of her much-copied bangs she said: “This is my mid-life crisis, the bangs. I couldn’t get a sports car. They won’t let me bungee jump. So instead, I cut my bangs.”