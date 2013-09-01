BUMPER FLUFF - Fergie has a baby!

entertainment

1. Fergie and Josh Duhamel welcome a baby boy.

The former front woman of the Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, 38, has given birth. The baby was born via cesarean section in LA and Fergie’s husband Josh Duhamel, 40, was present for the birth.

Fergie and Josh’s first child is a baby boy who has been named Axl Jack Duhamel.

The name was apparently inspired by Guns N’ Roses rockstar Axl Rose. Fergie performed with Guns N’ Roses’ guitarist Slash during the Super Bowl halftime show in 2011.

Fergie and Duhamel have been married since 2009 and have spoken to the media previously about how excited they were to become parents, declaring themselves ‘ready’.

2. In celebration of Father’s Day, here are our 10 top serenades celebrity dads – including John Lennon and Joel Madden – have written for their kids. Click here and prepare for goosebumps (and possibly tears.)

3. Someone who looks like Lena Dunham is on the cover of US Marie Claire

There has been some rumbling on social media that the cover barely looks like her, but she had something to say about that: “I’m not saying I am a great candidate for the cover of a fashion magazine. But I do love clothes. People are always surprised to hear that — they think I walk around in a washcloth or something.”

Fair enough. She also mentions in her interview how surprised she was to be asked to be on the cover:

“I do think it takes fashion magazines a minute to be comfortable with variations of any kind. Adele is one of the most beautiful women in the world, but every time I see her on the cover, it’s like a crop of her face and it’s just so boring at this point. It’s such a boring conversation.”

Here’s a couple more shots from her fashion shoot:

She also had some pretty awesome stuff to say about body image:

“My parents [painter Carroll Dunham and photographer Laurie Simmons] both have really healthy attitudes about their own bodies but also about the range of things that can be beautiful. But they also just always made me feel pretty and cool and smart, even in the moments when I have known — and still know — that my body wasn’t fitting into a traditional Hollywood idea of the female body.”

Ahh, Lena. You look so different with all that make-up on but we love you. And your parents.

4. Big sisters are always full of advice. Click here to read the words of wisdom Alec Baldwin’s teenage daughter Ireland wrote for her new baby sister.

5. Michelle Obama has red and blonde highlights. That is all.

In really important political news, the FLOTUS has a new hairstyle.

Michelle Obama, 49, has said sayonara to the fringe and updated her long bob with red and blonde highlights.

Of her much-copied bangs she said: “This is my mid-life crisis, the bangs. I couldn’t get a sports car. They won’t let me bungee jump. So instead, I cut my bangs.”

6. In news that will please ’90s kids everywhere, a Reality Bites TV show is in the works. So who will reprise the roles made famous by Winona Ryder and Ethan Hawke? Click here to read our picks…

7. Michael Buble is a dad.

Just in time for (Australian) Father’s Day, Michael Buble has become a dad.

The singer, 37, and his wife Luisana Lopilato, 26, welcomed son Noah at 2:26 a.m. Tuesday, August 27 in Vancouver.

Bublé announced the happy baby news via Instagram, sharing an intimate photo of his new family.

He captioned the image, “Overjoyed and filled with gratitude at the arrival of our son Noah Bublè. Born this morning, August 27th at 2:26 am in Vancouver, Canada.”

8. Matt Damon has come to the defense of his buddy Ben Affleck, telling the anti-Ben-as-Batman brigade to pull their heads in. Read his takedown here.

 9. Your VMAs wrap-up:

90s boy band ‘N Sync reunited for a glorious 110 seconds.

Katy Perry wore a bedazzled grill.

Taylor Swift wanted someone to shut the fuck up (presumably Harry Styles).

Harry Styles ate an orange.

Lady Gaga wore this:

But it didn’t last long:

THIS:

Pharrell mistook the VMAs for a BMX Bandits reunion:

The red carpet in all it’s car-crash glory:
Oh and you may have heard about this:

This meme pretty much sums it up:

You can read our full post about it here.

10. Taylor Swift’s dig at her ex, Harry Styles, was the VMA moment that made us cringe (well, apart from the whole ‘twerking’ thing). Now, Harry and his fellow One Direction members have responded… read their comments by clicking here.

11. J-Lo brings T.Swizzle to the block. Duet goes off. Fo’ shizzle.

Wait. What? Taylor Swift, America’s girl next door has donned her best Bronx accent and performed a duet with surprise guest Jennifer Lopez on the last night of her ‘Red Tour’ in Los Angeles. Swift introduced J.Lo by saying “You have that one favorite song. It was your favorite song to dance to. Los Angeles, this is my hairbrush song.” For a hair brush song, this one goes pretty well:

