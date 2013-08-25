BUMPER FLUFF: The Royal Baby has re-emerged.

1. Royal baby wrap-up.

After a bit of quiet time at home, this week HRH Prince George was back in the headlines.

It began with the first official pictures of the bub with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, being leaked online hours before the palace was ready to release them. In a break from royal protocol, the lovely family portraits were taken by Kate’s father, Michael Middleton.

The Duke and Duchess were photographed with “Little Rascal” George at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, west of London and Kate’s cocker spaniel, Lupo and and Tilly the retriever (a Middleton family pet) also joined in on the action.

In his first interview since the birth of Prince George on 22 July, Prince William told CNN that Prince George is a “little bit of a rascal.”

“He either reminds me of my brother or me when I was younger, I’m not sure, but he’s doing very well at the moment,” he said. “He’s growing quite quickly actually. But he’s a little fighter – he wriggles around quite a lot and he doesn’t want to go to sleep that much,” Prince William added.

Wills also spoke about his plans for the royal nursery:

“I’ll have toy elephants and rhinos around the room. We’ll cover it in, you know, lots of bushes and things like that. [We’ll] make him grow up as if he’s in the bush.”

Prince William hopes that one day George will get to experience Africa the way he did as a child, but for now is happy surrounding him with the next best thing. Plush toys and a castle disguised as a jungle.

But, let’s be honest, Wills, this is just about trying to make sure that George is as much like Simba from The Lion King as possible. $10 says this new ‘Prince of Africa’s’ first words are: “Oh I just can’t wait to be King!’

2. What do you get when you cross Cinderella with Beyonce? Why, Cinderonce, of course. Move over, Disney – see the classic fairytale told through the songs of Sasha Fierce by clicking here.

3. Kanye West speaks about becoming a father for the first time.

The countdown is on to the reveal of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby daughter, North West.

The newest Kardashian is making her debut on Kris Jenner’s (AKA Kim’s mum’s) new eponymous talk show, Kris.

The interview will be broadcast tonight, but, to whet our appetites, the good people at brand Kardashian have released this snippet of new dad Kanye talking about the new arrival and his relationship with Kim.

(After a solid 20 seconds of musing on the credibility of his artistry. Because, while he might be an excited new father, he’s still Kanye.)

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZenRuLSVK9A