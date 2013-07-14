BUMPER FLUFF: Beyonce and glitter. That is all.

Welcome to Bumper Fluff!

It’s where we keep the best of our week’s fluff, so that you can access it at a safe time, when there is absolutely no chance of your boss sneaking up behind you and discovering that the ‘spreadsheet’ you were looking after has magically transformed into an article on Kim Kardashian. Oops.

1. Beyonce. Glitter. That is all.

Beyonce is on the cover of Flaunt magazine in head-to-toe glitter looking like some kind of fabulous sparkly mermaid.

In the accompanying interview Bey reveals she okay with gluten and loves pizza.

“I’m okay with gluten. Sunday pizza is a must for me!”

Could we love her anymore?

On the criticism her Pepsi commercial received: “Pepsi is a brand I’ve grown up seeing my heroes collaborate with. The company respects musicians and artistry. I wouldn’t encourage any person, especially a child, to live life without balance. When you work out, take care of your body, rehearse as hard as I rehearsed in the commercial, I think it’s great to have a Pepsi or Diet Pepsi when you want one. It’s all about choices.”

And, still on the Beyonce front… PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Everything you need to know about Beyonce’s Australian tour.

Beyoncé is bringing her The Mrs Carter Show World Tour starring Beyoncé to Australia later this year.

The tour will kick off at Auckland’s Vector Arena on October 18, and two things; it will be amazing and tickets will sell out almost immediately.

To be one on the first to get your mitts on some, the first pre-sale ticket release for My Live Nation members starts from 3pm Tuesday, July 16 mark it in your diary, set an alarm and sign up here.

MasterCard card holders can also get a pre-sale option from 2pm Friday, July 12 also through My Live Nation.

Concert dates:

Vector Arena, Auckland – October 18

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne – October 22

Brisbane Entertainment Centre – October 28

Allphones Arena, Sydney – October 31

Adelaide Entertainment Centre – November 5

Perth Arena – November 8

Oh and just in case you weren’t excited enough, Pepsi Next Australia is giving away tickets to Beyoncé’s concert in New York and treating 25 lucky fans with the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet Beyoncé in the flesh in Sydney. Squee.

