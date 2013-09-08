BUMPER FLUFF: Rove McManus and Tasma Walton baby news.

By MAMAMIA TEAM

UPDATE:

Rove McManus and wife Tasma Walton expecting a baby.

Everybody all together now: naawwww.

Australian comedian Rove McManus and his actress wife Tasma Walton have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

39-year-old Rove and 40-year-old Tasma revealed the news whilst in Toronto, Canada this morning, where they are staying for the Premiere of Tasma’s film Mystery Road.

The couple, who were married in Broome in 2009, are reportedly thrilled with the news. In true Rove style, McManus told reporters “The obstetrician started the ultrasound, then turned to me and said, ‘It’s official, you’ve knocked her up!’”.

Congratulations to Rove and Tasma on this happy news!

1. This is the man who will make you drop your panties, meet Christian Grey.

After what feels like a decade’s worth of speculation about who would play the leading roles in the 50 Shades of Grey movie, we finally have confirmation.

Meryl Streep and Geoffrey Rush will take on the much coveted roles of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey. These two Oscar winning actors were chosen for their unmatched ability to successfully master the complex dialogue and witty repartee between the main characters.

Just kidding. If only.

Dakota Johnson, 23, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffiths (and stepdaughter of Antonio Banderas), who appeared in the story of Facebook’s creation The Social Network and Five Year Engagement will play Anastasia.

Charlie Hunnam, 33, best known for his roles in television cult favourite Queer As Folk and pay TV show Sons of Anarchy will play the male lead, Christian Grey.

The author of 50 Shades of Grey E.L. James, announced the casting on her blog. She praised Johnson as ‘lovely’ and Hunnam as both ‘gorgeous and talented’.

The three books that make up the 50 Shades of Grey trilogy have sold a record setting 70 million copies worldwide (the ‘record’ bit comes from how fast the books sold after being released).

The books are erotic fiction focusing on the relationship between a university student, Ana and a self-made, young and dashing multi-millionaire, Christian, who become involved in the world of S & M.

2. Actress Kate Bosworth walked down the aisle last weekend and, boy, did she do it in style. Watch her dress fitting with Oscar de la Renta by clicking here and swoon over her two (yes – TWO!) beautiful rings here

3. Scarlett Johansson is engaged

Scarlett Johansson is engaged to journalist Romain Dauriac, according to People magazine.

“They’re engaged and very happy,” a source says of the couple.

Johansson, 28, was spotted wearing a stunning vintage Art Deco ring while in Italy promoting her new sci-fi film Under the Skin at the Venice International Film Festival.