BUMPER FLUFF: Miranda Kerr's marriage advice, Asher Keddie tackles politics.

So, it’s the end of the week. And, boy, what a week it’s been. We’ve got a new PM, a slightly adjusted cabinet and, let’s be honest, a nationwide case of hard news overload.
Chances are you were more interested in Rudd and Gillard than Kerr and Kardashian.
But that’s okay. Because, here at MM we’re your (admittedly self-appointed) Ministers for Fluff. Here’s our weekly report on what went on in Celebrity Land:
1. Miranda Kerr has revealed her tips for a happy and healthy marriage, which include letting hubby Orlando Bloom “feel like the man in the relationship”.
In an interview with Net-A-Porter, in which the 30-year-old model discussed motherhood and those Victoria’s Secret rumours (in case the pointed italics didn’t give it away, we mean the rumours that she was unceremoniously dropped), Kerr also talked candidly about relationship with the 36-year-old Bloom.
Kerr started off by explaining that she thinks “it is really important not to feel as a woman that you have to do and be everything.” She continued, “I am quite dominant in my career, so what really works for me when I come home, is to relax more into the feminine side. If you’re really an alpha female, you don’t allow [your partner] to have the space to feel like the man in the relationship.”