BUMPER FLUFF: Miranda Kerr's marriage advice, Asher Keddie tackles politics.

“Maybe I am too traditional, but men feel important when you ask for their help, instead of thinking you can do it all on your own,” Kerr explained.

In other news (and this is actually news), a man in the US has been arrested on the suspicion that he was planning to kill Miranda Kerr.

52-year-old Steven Swanson phoned up the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department last Wednesday, to share with them his plan: that he was going to travel to California to attack Kerr.

Given that he had revealed his scheme, the police then took him into custody. Swanson pleaded not guilty to a charge of making threats.

3. Melissa McCarthy blames her husband for slimming down her image.

Remember the movie poster photoshop fail where actress Melissa McCarthy was rendered unrecognisable?

McCarthy has (jokingly) blamed her actor husband, Ben Falcone, for the altering the poster promoting her new movie, The Heat.

“Ben did it, and we had a big fight about it because I said I wanted it 80 per cent smaller and he said he wanted it 70 per cent,” she told The Hollywood Reporter.

The movie’s director Paul Feig told The Huffington Post, he was disappointed with the image which promoted the film’s UK release.

HP: I doubt you had anything to do with that UK poster for “The Heat” that aggressively Photoshopped the way Melissa looks, but what did you think when you saw that?

Feig: That’s the problem: I have very little to do with that — especially in the foreign markets. It’s a bummer. I love Melissa exactly how she is.

4. Still sad about the end of Bananas in Pyjamas? This cute baby photo trend will fill the banana-shaped hole in your heart.

5. Are Kimye set to walk down the aisle?

The Sun is reporting that Kanye gave Kim a “rare black and tiger-stripe diamond ring,” worth a cool, $836,000.

It is however, not an engagement ring but a “push present” for Kardashian, even though reports are that Kanye asked Kim for her hand in marriage in the days after she gave birth.

If The Sun is to be believed the pair plan to marry in Paris in September.

And in case you were dying to know, Vogue editor Anna Wintour okay-ed the name of Kimye’s firstborn, North West, before she was born, according to E! News – the news outlet of the Keeping up with the Kardashians network.