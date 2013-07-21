Cory Monteith's co-stars remember the young actor.

1. Glee star Cory Monteith dies aged 31.

Glee star Cory Monteith, 31, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver on Saturday.

The star died after consuming a combination of alcohol and heroin, and no foul play is suspected. TMZ have reported that he was ”clearly deceased” when police arrived on the scene.

Monteith voluntarily checked himself into rehab earlier this year in April, for substance abuse. He was spotted leaving the program in June. Monteith had previously spent time in rehab when he was 19-years-old.

Monteith was engaged to on-screen flame, actress Lea Michele, who said when he checked into rehab in March that she was proud of his decision, and would support him. The pair were to get married in two weeks.

In a statement released later in the week Michele’s representatives said: “Lea is deeply grateful for all the love and support she’s received from family, friends, and fans. Since Cory’s passing, Lea has been grieving alongside his family and making appropriate arrangements with them.”

“They are supporting each other as they endure this profound loss together. We continue to ask the media to respect the privacy of Lea and Cory’s family.”

The death gained a profound reaction on social media:

“Have no words,” his Glee co-star Dot-Marie Jones Tweeted. “My heart is broken.”

Kat Dennings said, “I can’t fully process this news. Tragic, tragic loss of a young, promising, talented man.”

Glee actor Damian McGinty recalled that Monteith was the “guy I shot my first acting scene with. The nicest guy I’ve met. Can’t believe it.”

And Kaley Cuoco said, “No words. Prayers. Thoughts w his family. This is terrible. Can’t speak.”