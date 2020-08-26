We need to talk about 'constructive bullying', the meanness that happens between friends.

Close friends are supposed to be a safe space of sorts - people you can be yourself with and who will be honest and supportive when you need it.

But over time, many of us may find ourselves with friends that don't make us feel the way we should in a positive, healthy friendship.

Best friends: Translated. Post continues below video.

This week, Glamour published an article about 'constructive bullying', giving a term to an experience so many of us can, unfortunately, relate to. If you've ever been on the receiving end of a jab or comment from a friend that stuck with you for days, or maybe even years, you'll be able to relate.

What is constructive bullying?

It seems like a misnomer, doesn't it? Nothing about bullying is constructive.

Constructive bullying is a description of those social experiences where you may find yourself in a vulnerable position - maybe you've come to a friend for advice, or they're comforting you - and that person uses this as an opportunity to be critical.

They'll deliver it under the guise of 'constructive criticism' or hard truths 'because they're your friend'.

You were after constructive feedback or support, but all you got was nonconstructive words or actions which didn't help, and might have even made you feel worse.

Think comments about your appearance, choices and relationships.

For example, Jessie recalled the comments a very good friend made directly after she was dumped by a boyfriend for someone else: "[She] explained that it was because the other girl was a lot prettier".

"My friend said: 'I've always found brunettes prettier than blondes - I'm not being mean!', and I remember feeling crazy for being so hurt by it."

Teasing and playful banter is a big part of many friendships (e.g my best friend and I roast each other so often you may be forgiven for thinking we don't like each other - but that's a form of affection for us, nothing we ever say is with malice, and we know each other's limits). But friends should never put you down in a way that makes you feel like they don't care about you.