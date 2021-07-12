The lessons Holly learnt building business success online, as someone who did it twice.

"If you aren't present in environments where your customers are, then the sales aren't going to come through," she told Mamamia.

"It would amaze me... when I would post up on Facebook or Instagram, that's when you'd get a sale. Because obviously no one can physically touch your products. It taught me that I had to continue to ramp that up."

Holly said it was critical to have a website that these leads could come to in order to experience the brand she'd built. She said this is where she could then add these customers to her email subscribers in order to build up her community of supporters.

But as important as customer facing things like marketing are, in hindsight some of the most game-changing lessons' Holly learnt were more 'behind the scenes'.

First time around, Holly used multiple different providers to help her set up her business, and found the process quite complicated. But as she ventured into business number two, GoDaddy had that side of things covered.

She told Mamamia, she's so impressed with how user-friendly GoDaddy is that she'll be recommending it to her own clients.

One of the key things Holly also advises new business hopefuls do early on, is secure their domain names.

For The Good Gift Co, Holly went through a different company and found the whole process quite hard. Second time around, GoDaddy secured all of the relevant domain extensions for her, just with a few clicks.

"It's something that a lot of people forget. But it is actually one of the first things you do so that you know it's not going to be taken.