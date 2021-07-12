The lessons Holly learnt building business success online, as someone who did it twice.

Holly Goodman was a teacher with a side hustle for many years.
On weekdays she'd sculpt young minds. But on weekends, she was busy packing gift orders.
Living in Tamworth NSW, Holly had noticed a gap in the market. There was nowhere to buy luxury goods and products in her area, so Holly created a service where she'd source and send beautiful brands' products to locals.
As The Good Gift Co started to gain traction on social media, customers further afield from her patch of NSW started rolling in, and in 2019 Holly was able to bench teaching and focus on gift-giving full time.
In turning her hobby into a business, Holly set about making a website all on her own with the help of online tutorials and frantic Googling. It wouldn't be until the 30-year-old started her second business in 2021, that she'd realise how much easier that whole process could be.
Enter: GoDaddy.
Off the back of success with The Good Gift Co (which Holly has recently sold) the mother-of-three saw an opportunity to combine her former career of teaching with her newfound love for entrepreneurship, and created a business to help other small businesses grow and thrive.