Breaking: Buckingham Palace has gone into lockdown days out from King Charles' coronation.

Buckingham Palace has gone into lockdown after a man allegedly threw what was "suspected to be shotgun cartridges" into the palace grounds.
The man was arrested after he approached the gates of the palace and threw the items into the area.
"The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon," police said in a statement.
