Twitter had some wild theories about the 'emergency' royal meeting.

It was 3am in the UK when all Royal staff members were called to Buckingham Palace for an ’emergency’ meeting, to be held first thing on Thursday morning.

Needless to say, such a summons doesn’t happen often and the whole world held its breath…

I’m not even British but I’m scrolling through the #buckinghampalace hashtag like pic.twitter.com/cIDgchMo8M — Berta (@BertaV19) May 4, 2017

At the same time as holding its breath, the whole world also engaged in wild speculation. As is the way of Twitter.

Some of the speculation was fearful: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are both in their 90s and there was worry there had been a health scare, or worse.

Much of the speculation was humorous: Harry Potter and the Royal Corgies were commonly referenced.

Quite simply, we were desperate for news.