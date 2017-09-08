Celeb in 5: Friday’s best entertainment and gossip news.

Here at Mamamia, we want to make sure your weekends are as sparkly as possible, and what better way to do that than with a healthy dose of mind-numbing celebrity news?
Happy Friday, friends!
1. Brynne Edelsten has left her fiancé and is now dating a woman
It's been three months since socialite Brynne Edelsten announced her engagement to comedian Brett Hunter, but it seems the relationship is very much off.
The star of Brynne: My Bedazzled Life and ex-wife of millionaire Geoffrey Edelsten was spotted in a Melbourne restaurant, kissing and looking mighty smitten with a woman identified as 25-year-old Coby Boatman.
The Daily Mail printed photos of the pair and spoke to a source, who told them that this was Brynne's first same-sex relationship.
"She's known Coby for a couple of years but she never saw this coming," the source said.
"They've been inspecting apartments and by this weekend they'll be moving in together."