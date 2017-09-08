Celeb in 5: Friday’s best entertainment and gossip news.

Here at Mamamia, we want to make sure your weekends are as sparkly as possible, and what better way to do that than with a healthy dose of mind-numbing celebrity news?

Happy Friday, friends!

1. Brynne Edelsten has left her fiancé and is now dating a woman

It's been three months since socialite Brynne Edelsten announced her engagement to comedian Brett Hunter, but it seems the relationship is very much off.

The star of Brynne: My Bedazzled Life and ex-wife of millionaire Geoffrey Edelsten was spotted in a Melbourne restaurant, kissing and looking mighty smitten with a woman identified as 25-year-old Coby Boatman.

The Daily Mail printed photos of the pair and spoke to a source, who told them that this was Brynne's first same-sex relationship.

Does the media have any right 'outing' celebrities? Listen to the Mamamia Out Loud team discuss. Post continues after audio.

"She's known Coby for a couple of years but she never saw this coming," the source said.

"They've been inspecting apartments and by this weekend they'll be moving in together."

2. Here's everything we know so far about the woman carrying Kim and Kanye's baby