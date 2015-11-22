Sunday's news in under 5 minutes.

We’ve rounded up all the news you need to know today — so you don’t have to go searching.

Brussels is in lockdown after the countries terror threat level is raised to maximum.

The European city of Brussels is swarmed with security after the government raised alert levels on a potential terrorist threat to the maximum.

The heightened level comes as the government believes there is a “serious and imminent” possibility of a Paris-style attack occurring involving firearms and explosives.

The city is in lockdown with the closure of the metro system on Saturday until Sunday afternoon.

Shopping centres have also been closed, professional football games cancelled and many concerts, music venues, museums and galleries have decided to lock their doors for the weekend as well.

The serious security alert level was increased following meetings which took place late on Friday involving the national security and counter-terror services , reports The Guardian.

The meeting concluded that based on undisclosed evidence, a major attack on the city was being planned.

The rest of the country was put on a level three alert, one level below the maximum.

2. Poor weather halts efforts to recover bodies of New Zealand helicopter crash victims.

The bodies of two Australians, four Britons and the New Zealand pilot from a helicopter crash on New Zealand’s Fox Glacier are yet to be retrieved as bad weather causes delays.

The helicopter crashed at approximately 11am local time on Saturday during a sightseeing flight over the glacier on the South Island, Nine News reports.

The debris is said to be wedged in a crevasse towards the peak of the glacier, making the recovery operation difficult.

The search area has been sighted from the air but rescuers have been unable to reach the crash site due to difficult terrain.

“Police can confirm that a pilot and six passengers were on board the helicopter and believe no one has survived the crash,” New Zealand Police made in a statement.

3. A Wollongong man has been charged after a woman was found dead

A man has been charged with assault following the death of his partner in suspicious circumstances.

Police received reports that a 36-year-old woman had died of a suspected drug overdose on Saturday evening at a property on Corrimal Street, Wollongong.

Despite paramedics attempts to treat the woman at the scene, she was unable to be revived.