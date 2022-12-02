Sexual assault trials can be "life-threatening" for complainants. Here's what needs to change.

After two years of media coverage, one trial, five days of abandoned deliberation, news of a retrial and now confirmation that the prosecution will no longer be pursuing charges against Bruce Lehrmann, one of the most high-profile sexual assault trials in Australia's history is over.

Today, the DPP dropped charges against Lehrmann, who was accused of raping his former colleague Brittany Higgins inside Parliament House in 2019.

Regardless of today's result, the amount of vitriol and abuse that has been levelled at Ms Higgins for speaking up about something she alleges happened to her, has been hard to watch.

In the words of Shane Drumgold, ACT Director of Public Prosecutions, "Ms Higgins has faced a level of personal attack that I have not seen in over 20 years of doing this work."

In the eyes of the law, Lehrmann is an innocent man - he strenuously denies that he and Higgins had sexual intercourse. But a second trial isn't going ahead because of the complainant's mental health, not because there is any new evidence to dismiss it.

The rape charge against Bruce Lehrmann has now been dropped. Image: AAP.