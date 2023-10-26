Bruce Lehrmann named as alleged rapist in Toowoomba case.

Bruce Lehrmann has been revealed as a previously unnamed man charged with rape in Queensland.

Former federal ministerial staffer Bruce Emery Lehrmann can now be named as the high-profile man facing rape charges in Queensland following a Supreme Court decision.

Lehrmann, who has not been required to appear in court for the hearing and remains on bail, faces two counts of raping a woman at Toowoomba, west of Brisbane, in October 2021.

Lehrmann was charged with rape in January 2023 but could not be named at that time under a Queensland law that suppressed the names of people charged with certain sex offences unless they were committed to stand trial.

When Queensland repealed that law earlier this month, Lehrmann was granted an interim non-publication order in order to prepare a case for why his identity should be protected.

The Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday heard submissions to determine whether or not to grant an application to overturn a Toowoomba magistrate's decision earlier this month that would allow media outlets to name Lehrmann.

The magistrate denied Lehrmann's application on October 14 but granted another interim order to allow him to challenge the decision in the Brisbane Supreme Court.