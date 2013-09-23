beauty

Brownlows 2013: the good, the bad and the Brynne Edelsten.

By MAMAMIA STYLE

The Brownlows are to AFL what the Logies are to television: an excuse to get dolled up, go somewhere fancy oh, and some awards get handed out.

Can you tell we’re bluffing our way through this? We’re really in it for the WAG watching and the frocks.
Rebecca Judd (Instagram)
Andrew Swallow and partner Elise
Hawthorn's Sam Mitchell with his partner
St Kilda's Nick Riewoldt and his wife.
Jarrad McVeigh and his wife Clementine.
Gary Abblett's partner Jordan Papalia.
Rebecca Judd
Erin Maxwell (parner of Collingwood's Nick Maxwell)
And the back....
GWS' Callan Ward and partner Ruby
Carlton's Marc Murphy and partner Jessie
Clementine McVeigh (wife of Jarrad)
Kylie Brown, wife of Brisbane's Johnathon
Carlton's Chris Judd
Clementine McVeigh
Collingwood's Harry O'Brien
Tom and Felicity Harley
Rebecca Judd
Gold Coast (and Browlow favourite) Gary Abblett with partner
Rebecca Judd (Instagram)
Brynne Edelsten with husband Geoffrey.
Jimmy Bartel's partner Nadia Coppolin
Geelong's Jimmy Bartel with former player Cameron Ling
West Coast's Nic Naitanui with his partner
Brynne!
Alex Davis, partner of Scott Pendlebury (image via @lukedennehy)
Felicity Harley (via Instagram)
Angus Monfries
Brett Deledio with his wife Katie
Sarah Dunn & Jarred Roughhead (via Twitter)
Nathan and Jerri Jones (via Jackie Epstien Instagram)
Nicole & Drew Petrie (via Instagram)
Rory Thompson with girlfriend Danielle
Alex Davies (via Jackie Epstien Instagram)
Clementine McVeigh & Steve Kahlil (via Jackie Epstien Instagram)
Melbourne's Nathan Jones with his wife
Jimmy Bartel with his partner Nadia Coppolino (image via @lukedennehy)
Johnathon Brown and partner
Travis Boak and wife Cassie
Nic Naitanui & Elle Demasi (via Instagram)
Melbourne FC Co Captain Jack and partner Jayde (via Instagram)
Trent McKenzie with mum Karen (via Instagram)
Alex Davies, Scott Pendlebury's partner (via Instagram)
Jeremy How and partner Kahlia (via Instagram)
Rebecca Judd (via Instagram)
Georgia Williams (via Instagram)
Melanie Vallejo (via Twitter)
Natalie Barr and Samantha Armytage (via Twitter)
Felicity Harley (via Instagram)
Make up for Felicity Harley (via Instagram)
Kylie Brown, wife of Brisbane Lions coach Jonathan Brown (via Twitter
Rochelle McNamara, daughter of Tennis player Peter McNamara en route to the awards (via Instagram)
Zac Smith and wife Aimee (via Instagram)

We’ll hand over to Wikipedia to tell you what they’re really all about:

The Chas Brownlow Trophy — better known as the Brownlow Medal, is awarded to the “fairest and best” player in the Australian Football League during the regular season (i.e., not including finals matches) as determined by votes cast by the officiating umpires after each game. It is the most prestigious award for individual players in the AFL. It is also widely acknowledged as the highest individual honour in the sport of Australian rules football.

Gold Coast captain and 2009 winner Gary Ablett is apparently the favourite to claim this year’s Brownlow Medal and we’re taking a wild stab in the dark that Rebecca Judd will take out the red carpet honours.

If you’ve never heard of any of these people, then the faces from the 2013 Emmys red carpet might be more familiar:

Kelly Osbourne
Julianne Hough
Modern Family's Julie Bowen
Alison Janney.
Zosia Mamet in an Honor dress.
Rose Byrne & Bobby Cannavale
Rose Byrne in custom Calvin Klein.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Lena Dunham in Prada.
Lena Dunham in Prada.
Michelle Dockery in Prada.
Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang.
Sofia Vergara in Vera Wang.
Carrie Underwood in Romona Keveza.
Anna Faris
Heidi Klum in Versace.
Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano.
Kristen Connolly in a Nicholas Oakwell dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes.
Aubrey Plaza in Marios Schwab.
Laura Dern in Naeem Khan.
Mayim Bialik in a Oliver Tolentino dress and shoes.
Mayim Bialik in a Oliver Tolentino dress and shoes.
Lena Headey wearing Alessanda Rich.
Julie Bowen in Zac Posen.
Anna Gunn
Taylor Schilling in Thakoon.
Jessica Pare in an Oscar de la Renta dress and shoes.
Claire Danes in Armani Privé.
Claire Danes in Armani Privé.
Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren.
Robin Wright in Ralph Lauren.
Allison Williams in a Ralph Lauren dress, Roger Vivier shoes, Christian Louboutin clutch, and Fred Leighton jewels.
Homeland's Damian Lewis.
Hugh Dancy.
Alyson Hannigan
Emily Deschanel in a custom vegan gown by Houghton.
Carrie Preston in Romona Keveza.
Linda Cardellini in a Donna Karan Atelier dress.
Merrit Wever
Elisabeth Moss in Andrew Gn.
Malin Akerman in a Marchesa gown.
Padma Lakshmi in KaufmanFranco.
Mad Men's Kiernan Shipka in Delpozi.
Kiernan Shipka in Delpozi.
Zooey Deschanel in J. Mendel.
Morgan Saylor Honor gown.
Amanda Peet
Edie Falco
Sarah Paulson
Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow
Leslie Mann J Mendel resort 2014.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa.
Amy Poehler in a Basler gown.
Allison Hannigan
Julianna Margulies in Reed Krakoff.
Emilia Clarke
Elisabeth Moss
Julianne Hough in Jenny Packham.
January Jones
Connie Britton
zosia mamet essay
Zosia Mamet.Source: Getty.
Ryan Seacrest & Will Arnett wore the same suit (Instagram)
Modern Family's Ariel Winter
Vera Famiga
Vera Farmiga
Michael Douglas, Luciana Barroso and Matt Damon
Matt Damon
Betsy Brandt
Kate Mara
Alec and Ireland Baldwin
Jessica Lange
Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt
Adam Driver from HBO Girls.
Melissa Rauch
Kaley Cuoco
Homeland's Moreena Baccarin via Twitter
Mad Men star Kiernan Shipka via Twitter
Girls' Allison Williams
Downton Abby's Michelle Dockery
Malin Akerman
Kerry Washington via Prime time Emmys Instagram
How I Met Your Mother's Cobie Smulders
Sofia Vergara's family en route to the Emmys via Instagram
Sofia Vergara (Instagram)
John Hann and wife Jennifer via Prime time Emmys Instagram
January Jones (Instagram)
Matt Damon (Instagram)
Anna Chlumsky
Padma Lakshmi
Julia Louis Dreyfus
Alec Baldwin and his daughter Ireland
Jewel
Sofia Vergara
Sarah Silverman
Game of Throne's Peter Dinklage
Michael Douglas
Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialiak
Zooey Deschanel
Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Elisabeth Moss
Tina Fey on the red carpet via Twitter
How I Met Your Mother's Alyson Hannigan
Christine Baranski image via Twitter
Zooey Deschanel's famous nail shot via Instagram
House of Lies' Don Cheadle
Kelly Osbourne
Kelly Osbourne via Twitter
Kevin Spacey image via Twitter
Comedian Will Arnett image via Twitter
Breaking Bad's Anna Gunn
Brooke Burke Charvet with her daughter
Jessica Pare (image via Twitter)
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Julianne Hough
Kaley Cuoco
Lena Dunham at a pre-Emmy's party
Sarah Hyland getting a kiss from boyfriend Matt Prokop on the Red Carpet via Twitter
Tina Fey looking awesome via Twitter
Emily Deschanel via Prime time Emmys Facebook
Jim Parsons via Prime time Emmys Facebook
Tim Gunn and Heidi Klum via Twitter
Zoeey Deschanel via Twitter
Kunnal Nayer via Twitter
Game of Thrones Kit Harrington via Prime time Emmys
Matt Le Blanc via Prime time Emmys
Nolan Gould via Twitter
Giuliana Rancic tweets a sneak peak of her dress
Carrie Underwood getting ready via Twitter
Kelly Osbourne Instagramed a picture of the red carpet
Kelly Osbourne and Ross Mathewes on the E! Red Carpert via Instagram
Heidi Klum on her way to the Emmys via Twitter
Heidi Klum on her way to the Emmys via Twitter
Jesse Tyler Ferguson from Modern Family getting ready via Twitter

00:00 / ???