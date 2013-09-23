Brownlows 2013: the good, the bad and the Brynne Edelsten.

By MAMAMIA STYLE

The Brownlows are to AFL what the Logies are to television: an excuse to get dolled up, go somewhere fancy oh, and some awards get handed out.

Can you tell we’re bluffing our way through this? We’re really in it for the WAG watching and the frocks.

Rebecca Judd (Instagram)

Andrew Swallow and partner Elise

Hawthorn's Sam Mitchell with his partner

St Kilda's Nick Riewoldt and his wife.

Jarrad McVeigh and his wife Clementine.

Gary Abblett's partner Jordan Papalia.

Rebecca Judd

Erin Maxwell (parner of Collingwood's Nick Maxwell)

And the back....

GWS' Callan Ward and partner Ruby

Carlton's Marc Murphy and partner Jessie

Clementine McVeigh (wife of Jarrad)

Kylie Brown, wife of Brisbane's Johnathon

Carlton's Chris Judd

Clementine McVeigh

Collingwood's Harry O'Brien

Tom and Felicity Harley

Rebecca Judd

Gold Coast (and Browlow favourite) Gary Abblett with partner

Rebecca Judd (Instagram)

Brynne Edelsten with husband Geoffrey.

Jimmy Bartel's partner Nadia Coppolin

Geelong's Jimmy Bartel with former player Cameron Ling

West Coast's Nic Naitanui with his partner

Alex Davis, partner of Scott Pendlebury (image via @lukedennehy)

Felicity Harley (via Instagram)

Angus Monfries

Brett Deledio with his wife Katie

Sarah Dunn & Jarred Roughhead (via Twitter)

Nathan and Jerri Jones (via Jackie Epstien Instagram)

Nicole & Drew Petrie (via Instagram)

Rory Thompson with girlfriend Danielle

Alex Davies (via Jackie Epstien Instagram)

Clementine McVeigh & Steve Kahlil (via Jackie Epstien Instagram)

Melbourne's Nathan Jones with his wife

Jimmy Bartel with his partner Nadia Coppolino (image via @lukedennehy)

Johnathon Brown and partner

Travis Boak and wife Cassie

Nic Naitanui & Elle Demasi (via Instagram)

Melbourne FC Co Captain Jack and partner Jayde (via Instagram)

Trent McKenzie with mum Karen (via Instagram)

Alex Davies, Scott Pendlebury's partner (via Instagram)

Jeremy How and partner Kahlia (via Instagram)

Rebecca Judd (via Instagram)

Georgia Williams (via Instagram)

Melanie Vallejo (via Twitter)

Natalie Barr and Samantha Armytage (via Twitter)

Felicity Harley (via Instagram)

Make up for Felicity Harley (via Instagram)

Kylie Brown, wife of Brisbane Lions coach Jonathan Brown (via Twitter

Rochelle McNamara, daughter of Tennis player Peter McNamara en route to the awards (via Instagram)

Zac Smith and wife Aimee (via Instagram)

We’ll hand over to Wikipedia to tell you what they’re really all about:

The Chas Brownlow Trophy — better known as the Brownlow Medal, is awarded to the “fairest and best” player in the Australian Football League during the regular season (i.e., not including finals matches) as determined by votes cast by the officiating umpires after each game. It is the most prestigious award for individual players in the AFL. It is also widely acknowledged as the highest individual honour in the sport of Australian rules football.

Gold Coast captain and 2009 winner Gary Ablett is apparently the favourite to claim this year’s Brownlow Medal and we’re taking a wild stab in the dark that Rebecca Judd will take out the red carpet honours.

