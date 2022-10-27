"Dating is terrifying." How the hot new comedy Bros is based on a series of real stories.

There was a lot of conversation around the new movie Bros before most people even had the chance to see it.

On one hand, the new movie starring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane is very much a classic, New York-set romantic comedy with a love story that will warm even the most cynical moviegoer's heart (and I'm speaking from experience here).

The story follows podcast host and writer Bobby Lieber (Eichner) prides himself on remaining single as his circle of friends begin to couple up and raise precocious children.

He's in the thick of the city's online dating world, working his way through a series of (sometimes hot, sometimes disastrous) sexual hookups with no desire to ever arrange a second date.

Then he meets Aaron Shepard (Macfarlane) who is best described as an incredibly ripped lawyer who also, on the surface, appears to have nothing in common with the cynical Bobby, who labels him 'hot but boring'.

Of course, what we then get to watch is the most delicious of all on-screen love stories, an 'opposites attract, just can't help falling in love' pairing with a few serious and funny complications along the way.

Take a look at the trailer for Bros.

On the other hand, because of the films that have dominated the box office before it, the significance of Bros means the conversation around its release has not been centred solely on its comedy or romance.

Bros, which Billy Eichner directed, executive produced, and co-wrote with Nick Stoller, is the first same-sex romantic comedy ever released by a major studio and features an openly LGBTQI+ principal cast.

And, just with any project that makes its way into the world as a first, there was an expectation for Bros to stand for many different experiences all in one movie.