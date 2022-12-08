Brooke Shields filmed The Blue Lagoon at 14. She had an "innocent romance" with her 18yo co-star.

"She asked me what my measurements were and asked me to stand up, and I stand up and she's like comparing herself to this little girl, and I thought, 'This isn't right. I don't understand what this is.' But I just, I behaved and smiled and felt like so taken advantage of in so many ways," Shields said.

"But over the years, you know when you’ve been in the public eye and have been commented on all the time, everybody has an opinion, and you all get to say it, and now that's where social media I think can be dangerous. Then you learn to say no this is my truth."

On her Now What? With Brooke Shields podcast, the actor lamented revealing the status of her virginity when she was 20 in her 1985 book On Your Own. Shields' virginity became a point of media obsession and she was dubbed the most famous virgin in the world.

"I think it was, in hindsight, a bit of a mistake for me to be so open about my virginity because it never left me alone," she said. "I would get a lot of fan mail from kids saying, 'Oh, my boyfriend's pressuring me, and I don't want to have sex. What do I do?' My narrative was, 'You don’t have to do anything you don’t want to'."

The revelation meant that she fielded weird and inappropriate questions from men for years. "I became the most famous virgin in the world. To be in the line of fire at such a young age in that way, I gained a resilience, and it set me up to be ready for anything in this industry, which can be difficult."

In her 2014 memoir, Shields divulged she lost her virginity to actor Dean Cain when she was a 22-year-old student at Princeton University.

"I got so overwhelmed that I jumped out of my bed. I was buck naked, streaking down a hallway and running as if I had just stolen someone's wallet," she wrote. Cain ran after her and put a comforter around her. "He threw it around, grabbed me around my shoulders and stopped me from running."