Brooke Shields filmed The Blue Lagoon at 14. She had an "innocent romance" with her 18yo co-star.

It may have a meagre eight per cent critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but 42 years after the release of The Blue Lagoon, the film remains a controversial cult classic.
Billed as a "coming-of-age, romance-survival drama", the 1980 motion picture stars Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins as young cousins stuck on a tropical island in the South Pacific. They grow up into good-looking horny teenagers, fall in love, sleep together, and have a baby.
As you do.
Watching The Blue Lagoon may make you laugh and cringe today for its quite ridiculous storyline and sometimes terrible acting, but it will likely also make you deeply uncomfortable. And well it should - Shields was only 14 when she made the film, and her co-star was 18.
There is explicit nudity throughout (although it has been reported that body doubles were used and that Shields had her long-haired wig taped to her front so that you could not see her breasts), and both actors are highly sexualised, particularly Shields. Who, it bears repeating, is 14 years old.