Wednesday's news in 5 minutes.

1. US mother sentenced to 15 years jail for having sex with two teenage boys.

Brooke Lajiness: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know https://t.co/NkCCeXcrlB pic.twitter.com/ajQyCvw4h6 — News Today (@News_Today4) March 20, 2017

A married mother-of-two in the US has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual conduct for having sex with two teenage boys.

Brooke Lajiness, 38, from Michigan told authorities she attracted the boys’ interest by sharing naked pictures of herself on Snapchat. Soon after, she began showing up at their parents’ houses late at night to engage in sexual acts in her car, MLive.com reports.

“This has been the biggest regret of my life,” Lanjiness told the court. “My family means everything to me, and I’ve caused them great pain for these regretful choices I have made.”

She has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison, MLive.com reports, with a non-parole period of four years and nine months.

To read more of this story, click here.

2. Measles outbreak warning in Perth school attended by 200 unvaccinated children.