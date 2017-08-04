Friday's news in 5 minutes.

1. Weeks before she was found dead in Africa, Bronwyn sent chilling texts to her friends and family.

Ten years ago, Australian woman Bronwyn Fielding moved from Brisbane to a small town in Uganda to help orphans, the disabled and the elderly.

On June 27, her parents – Lynn and Ian Fielding – were told their 37-year-old daughter had died.

They are now desperate for answers after Bronwyn sent a number of chilling texts in the weeks before her death expressing fears that someone was attempting to poison her.

Bronwyn’s Ugandan husband, Michael Osago, who she married in 2013, has denied there was any foul play surrounding his wife’s death.

2. A Perth dad who set his daughter alight for ‘being too beautiful’ has been jailed for 17 years.

A Perth father who set his three-year-old daughter alight and doused her seven-year-old autistic sister with petrol while in a drug-induced psychosis has been sentenced to 17 years behind bars.