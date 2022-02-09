Former Liberal staffer Brittany Higgins and child sexual abuse survivor Grace Tame have called for change in two powerful and moving speeches at the National Press Club.

On Wednesday, Higgins and Tame fronted a sold-out crowd to call out the government's handling of sexual violence and abuse.

Their speeches came one day after the Prime Minister and federal members apologised for a parliamentary culture that normalised bullying, abuse, harassment and violence.

Here are five things we learned from Brittany Higgins and Grace Tame's National Press Club speeches.

1. Both Higgins and Tame want actions, not just words.

In her speech, Brittany Higgins said she doesn't think Prime Minister Scott Morrison's previous “shocking” and “offensive” language about women's safety would matter if his actions measured up.

She was referencing his “imagine if it were our daughters” spiel from last year.

“I don’t care if the government has improved the way that they talk about these issues. I’m not interested in words anymore. I want to see action,” Higgins said.

