She thought she was going to a photoshoot in Milan. It made sense, Chloe Ayling, 20, is a British glamour model and finding photoshoots on the internet were routine.

Instead, she was kidnapped, put in a bag and almost ‘sold’.

“A person with black gloves placed a hand over my mouth from behind while a second person wearing a balaclava gave me an injection in my right arm,” Ayling told Italian investigators about the moment she arrived at the ‘photoshoot’, The Sun reports.

“I believe I lost consciousness because when I woke up, I was wearing just my pink undershirt and socks. They had taken off my jacket, my blue jeans, and sneakers,” she continued.

Ayling was trapped in a bag in the back of a car. They drove for hours, and every time she struggled she was threatened with another injection.

“I realised I was in the coffin of a car, my ankles and wrists in handcuffs, with a black tape covering my mouth, inside a bag where there was just a small hole in the zipper that allowed me to breathe.”