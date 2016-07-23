As she spoke to police who were once again scouring the home next-door in search of its missing owner, Nicky McGrath suddenly recalled something. A grim, offhand joke by the former resident of the sprawling Hertfordshire property.

About to head back inside her mother’s home, McGrath stopped, and then asked the question that would help put an end to a mystery that had captivated the UK and baffled investigators for more than three months – the disappearance of famous British author Helen Bailey.

That question?

“It might sound stupid, but have you dredged the well?”

Helen Bailey's sprawling Hertfordshire, estate, Hartwell Lodge. via Google Earth.

On April 11, 51-year-old children's author Helen Bailey went for a walk with her little dachshund Boris and never returned, reports The Daily Mail. An extensive search of the grand, multi-million-dollar property she shared with her partner, Ian Stewart, and his two sons returned no clues.

With her money withdrawn from her account, police began to come to the conclusion that the famous Electra Brown and Daisy Davenport writer had actually wanted to disappear, potentially forever, but friends vehemently denied the claim.

With no clues, no leads and no closer to an answer, police returned to the Hertfordshire home again last week. The five-day search could have proved as fruitless as the first, were it not for Nicky McGrath.

The Perth-based mother of three was visiting her mother who lived next-door to Bailey, when she approached police to complain about the noise of their generators late last week. It was then that recalled the former owner of the property joking about the well being "the perfect place to dump a body".