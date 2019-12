Sarah Palin’s eldest daughter Bristol has given birth to a second one of her own.

The 26-year-old posted a snap of the beautiful baby girl on her Instagram account on Monday, welcoming little Atlee Bay into the world.

welcome to the world Atlee Bay ???????? A post shared by Bristol Meyer (@bsmp2) on May 8, 2017 at 3:12pm PDT

It’s her second child with husband Dakota Meyer, with whom she has a one-year-old daughter Sailor Grace.

