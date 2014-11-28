lifestyle

PHOTOS: Brisbane's storm was so intense, it flipped planes upside down.

An overturned aircraft at Archerfield Airport near Brisbane following a storm on November 27, 2014. (Supplied: @C_K_7)

Social media has lit up with striking images from a super storm cell that battered Brisbane and South East Queensland yesterday, smashing windows, bringing down trees and powerlines and cutting power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The storm, which suspended train services and caused flash flooding in several areas, struck during peak hour, causing traffic headaches across the city.

It comes just a week after another severe event caused chaos in Brisbane, with flash flooding trapping commuters and submerging cars.

Here are some of the best images from ABC news reporters, ABC readers and around the web.
Bedroom windows are broken as a storm hits the Brisbane suburb of Annerley, November 27, 2014. (Supplied: James Maasdorp)
People take photos of a pile of hail stones in Brisbane's CBD after a severe thunderstorm swept through the city, Thursday, November 27, 2014. (AAP: Dan Peled)
A fallen road sign in Brisbane's CBD after a severe thunderstorm swept through the city, Thursday, November 27, 2014. (AAP: Dan Peled)
A car damaged by a fallen tree at the Annerley soccer club in Brisbane after severe thunderstorms, November 28, 2014. (ABC News: Katie Cassidy)
Storm damage at a unit complex in Toowong, in Brisbane's inner west, after the supercell on November 27, 2014 (ABC: Andree Withey)
Members of 2nd Combat Engineer Regiment, 7 Squadron 13 Troop working at South Brisbane. (ABC News: Giulio Saggin)
Members of 2nd Combat Engineer Regiment, 7 Squadron 13 Troop working at South Brisbane. (ABC News: Giulio Saggin)
Brisbane backyards were battered during a storm that hit southeast Queensland on November 27, 2014. (ABC News: Adrian Rogers)
A car in Highgate Hill, Brisbane, with a smashed window after a storm on November 27, 2014. (ABC News: John Taylor)
Downed powerlines and felled trees on a street in Highgate Hill, Brisbane, after a storm on November 27, 2014. (ABC News: John Taylor)
An overturned aircraft at Archerfield Airport near Brisbane following a storm on November 27, 2014. (Supplied: @C_K_7)
A large tree falls down on a Brisbane property during a storm that hit southeast Queensland on November 27, 2014. (ABC: Jen Brennen)
A tree uprooted at Corinda State High School in Brisbane during storms on November 27, 2014. (ABC News: Matt Eaton)
On Dennis Street at Indooroopilly, a large tree snapped in half bringing down power lines. (Audience submitted: Jack Guthrie.)

The damage bill is estimated at about $100 million as residents, SES and army personnel begin the clean-up.

Hailstones as large as cricket balls were reported around Brisbane, and the CBD’s shopping district was hammered with hail during the deluge. With festive decorations also swept up in the fray, it almost looked like a white Christmas.

Annerley, in the city’s inner south, was one of many suburbs battered by strong winds that brought down trees and damaged property.

Debris, including traffic signs, trees and powerlines, blocked roads all over the Brisbane area, including in the CBD. Hail smashed the windows of cars and buildings across the city.

At Archerfield Airport, four aircraft were flipped over by strong winds and hangar doors were blown off their hinges.

David from Durack told 612 ABC Brisbane the scene resembled a cyclone: “I’m seeing fences bent on a 45-degree angle and a helicopter flipped at Archerfield. It was grounded, but geez, there’s so much damage.”

At Highgate Hill, residents ventured into the street to keep people away from fallen powerlines.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

How To Handle Toxic Relatives

The Well

Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

You Beauty

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Your Questions Answered

Hitched
ADVERTISEMENT

The SES received hundreds of calls for assistance as a result of a storm some Brisbane residents have described as a “absolutely insane”.

Graham Metcalf from Energex said more than 80,000 homes and businesses across South East Queensland were without power. “We’ve got around 250 powerlines on the ground that we have been notified of, so that’s a very significant storm system,” he said.

Flash flooding was reported in various parts of the city, after what the weather bureau said was the converging of two large storm cells to create a “super cell”.

Several schools around the city are closed, with parents advised to check with their school.
Grey skies provided a picture-perfect moment (Image: @almostmarky Instagram)
In just over 4 hours the city was barely visible (Image: @amarajayde)
Dark clouds creep over the city (Image: @bauenprojects Instagram)
Streets were completely flooded (Image: @bel_zubes Instagram)
The storm created an eerie atmosphere in the city (Image: @bigpies Instagram)
Scattered clouds created a watercolour effect in the sky (Image: @brettmerchant Instagram)
Many homes were damaged during the storm (Image: @catsandfood Instagram)
Windows were smashed (Image: @chayneal Instagram)
Water started to leak into shopping centres (Image: @cra1676 Instagram)
With fallen trees and roadsigns, the roads definitely weren't safe (Image: @danielharapa Instagram)
Clouds cover the city (Image: @jaimeefreetobe Instagram)
Artworks destroyed (Image: @johnkayeart Instagram)
It was impossible to drive on some Brisbane roads (Image: @kellysue Instagram)
Ominous, black clouds crept towards Brisbane (Image: @lisazucena Instagram)
It looks like a White Christmas with piles of hail around the city (Image: @mozwa Instagram)
Some people used the storm and hail to their advantage (Image: @phoob_lord Instagram)
Golfball-sized hail fell onto the city (Image: @pippalei Instagram)
It may have been scary, but it sure was beautiful (Image: @rach.mary_ Instagram)
Bike riders try to think of a way around the flooding (Image: @spikybombshell Instagram)
Hail caused damage to many cars in Brisbane (Image: @tamara_ivy Instagram)
Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???