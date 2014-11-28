PHOTOS: Brisbane's storm was so intense, it flipped planes upside down.

Social media has lit up with striking images from a super storm cell that battered Brisbane and South East Queensland yesterday, smashing windows, bringing down trees and powerlines and cutting power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses.

The storm, which suspended train services and caused flash flooding in several areas, struck during peak hour, causing traffic headaches across the city.

It comes just a week after another severe event caused chaos in Brisbane, with flash flooding trapping commuters and submerging cars.

Here are some of the best images from ABC news reporters, ABC readers and around the web.

Bedroom windows are broken as a storm hits the Brisbane suburb of Annerley, November 27, 2014. (Supplied: James Maasdorp)

People take photos of a pile of hail stones in Brisbane's CBD after a severe thunderstorm swept through the city, Thursday, November 27, 2014. (AAP: Dan Peled)

A fallen road sign in Brisbane's CBD after a severe thunderstorm swept through the city, Thursday, November 27, 2014. (AAP: Dan Peled)

A car damaged by a fallen tree at the Annerley soccer club in Brisbane after severe thunderstorms, November 28, 2014. (ABC News: Katie Cassidy)

Storm damage at a unit complex in Toowong, in Brisbane's inner west, after the supercell on November 27, 2014 (ABC: Andree Withey)

Members of 2nd Combat Engineer Regiment, 7 Squadron 13 Troop working at South Brisbane. (ABC News: Giulio Saggin)

Brisbane backyards were battered during a storm that hit southeast Queensland on November 27, 2014. (ABC News: Adrian Rogers)

A car in Highgate Hill, Brisbane, with a smashed window after a storm on November 27, 2014. (ABC News: John Taylor)

Downed powerlines and felled trees on a street in Highgate Hill, Brisbane, after a storm on November 27, 2014. (ABC News: John Taylor)

An overturned aircraft at Archerfield Airport near Brisbane following a storm on November 27, 2014. (Supplied: @C_K_7)

A large tree falls down on a Brisbane property during a storm that hit southeast Queensland on November 27, 2014. (ABC: Jen Brennen)

A tree uprooted at Corinda State High School in Brisbane during storms on November 27, 2014. (ABC News: Matt Eaton)

On Dennis Street at Indooroopilly, a large tree snapped in half bringing down power lines. (Audience submitted: Jack Guthrie.)

The damage bill is estimated at about $100 million as residents, SES and army personnel begin the clean-up.

Hailstones as large as cricket balls were reported around Brisbane, and the CBD’s shopping district was hammered with hail during the deluge. With festive decorations also swept up in the fray, it almost looked like a white Christmas.

Annerley, in the city’s inner south, was one of many suburbs battered by strong winds that brought down trees and damaged property.

Debris, including traffic signs, trees and powerlines, blocked roads all over the Brisbane area, including in the CBD. Hail smashed the windows of cars and buildings across the city.

At Archerfield Airport, four aircraft were flipped over by strong winds and hangar doors were blown off their hinges.

David from Durack told 612 ABC Brisbane the scene resembled a cyclone: “I’m seeing fences bent on a 45-degree angle and a helicopter flipped at Archerfield. It was grounded, but geez, there’s so much damage.”

At Highgate Hill, residents ventured into the street to keep people away from fallen powerlines.