Brisbane sex workers tell of their G20 boom.

By GRACE JENNINGS-EDQUIST
About 7,600 delegates, diplomats and international media have descended on Brisbane for the G20 Leaders’ Summit this weekend – and you may be surprised to hear what some attendees are getting up to once all those discussions about the economy are finished.
Brothels located near the summit have reported booming business over the last few days, and are hoping business will only increase over the weekend.
Spokesperson from The Blue Lounge in Brisbane, Linda, told Mamamia the brothel had had “five or six” groups of G20 attendees visit last night and was “hoping for more” tonight.
Linda said the brothel had rostered extra staff “just in case”, bringing the number of sex workers at the Lounge to eight – the maximum allowed under Queensland law.