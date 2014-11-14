Brisbane sex workers tell of their G20 boom.

“(L)ast night we had a few groups of men come in from the G20, diplomats or whatever,” spokesperson Linda from the brothel said. “They were in suits, and they were happy to disclose that.”

“One group, they were African and they spoke French… The African group had a translator with them,” she said. ” The others have been Australian.”

Linda said it was “absolutely” the case that the brothel’s business boomed whenever a big event came to town — “especially the football”.

“Usually if there’s a a music festival on it’s really dead quiet, but then at 4am they come in really drunk,” she said.

A spokesperson for The Viper Room told news.com.au the boom in business has been “just ridiculous because of the influx of people” over the past few days.

“There’re more people, there’re things going on,” the spokesperson said. “People are away from their normal lives and are more likely to indulge in things they wouldn’t normally do.

“Visiting a gentleman’s club is usually on that list.”

The G20, also known as the Group of 20, is made up of 19 of the world’s major and emerging economies, as well as the European Union.

Along with G20 members including Canada, China, France, Germany, Russia, the UK and the US, guest countries attending such as Mauritania, Myanmar, New Zealand, Singapore, Spain, and Senegal.

About 5,300 delegates will hold meetings inside the summit headquarters, with 2,300 media representatives in Brisbane to cover the event, the ABC reports.

