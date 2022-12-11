Two arrests and real cheer auditions: 14 things you didn't know about Bring it On.

"True story. It was before one of the outdoor scenes - I think it was the car wash scene - they had barely made it to set and all that information was kept from me because, why fill my head with such nonsense?"

She added: "The actors made it to set and were shooting. It was only after the fact I learned there was such an amazing story. I would like to make a movie about that night: cheerleaders gone wild in Mexico!"

7. Bring It On almost got an R rating.

During one scene in Bring It On, a male cheerleader named Jan sticks his finger inside Courtney's underwear. The scene, whilst disturbing, was almost made more graphic as he was originally supposed to smell his finger afterwards. After cutting the finger-sniffing out of the scene, the MPAA agreed to give the film a PG-13 rating.

"I went to a screening of Bring It On... and I brought a bunch of friends and I was like holy s**t, this is bad!" screenwriter Jessica Bendinger told MTV. "You couldn’t get away with it now. The whole thing where he’s lifting her, lifting Courtney and he shoves his finger up her butt - wherever he’s shoving it... You can’t do that now!"

8. The Bring It On cheers are not at all realistic.

Many of the cheer moves displayed in Bring It On should not be performed at home - or even at a cheer competition.

According to the National Federation Interscholastic Spirit Association, flyovers and any moves that are more than two bodies high are not allowed for high school teams and would result in immediate disqualification.

9. Bring It On had a different alternate ending.

While the cast danced and lip-synced to 'Hey Mickey' by Toni Basil, there was an alternate scene filmed that showed Torrance and Isis joining the cheerleading squad at U.C. Berkeley. However, it wasn't added in. But you can watch it on the DVD extras.