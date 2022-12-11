Two arrests and real cheer auditions: 14 things you didn't know about Bring it On.

It's been 22 years since Bring It On aired and the cheerleader film has remained a pop culture classic - spawning six spin-offs since its release.
The movie follows two rival high school cheer squads preparing to compete for the national title. But the coming-of-age story touched on more than just cheering, it incorporated a timeless social message about female friendships, cultural appropriation and white privilege.
While it's been over two decades since Bring It On solidified itself as a cheer classic, there's still so much you probably didn't know about the film.
Below are 14 facts you didn't know about Bring It On.