Why everyone's talking about new First Lady of France, Brigitte Trogneux.

The world is looking closely at the French Presidential elections. The frontrunners set to face each other for the French Presidency on May 7 are far right candidate Marine Le Pen and centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron.

Macron, 39, who founded and is the leader of a year-old political party called En Marche! (translated Forward!) is receiving a lot of attention. Not just because if he loses in two weeks a far right, anti-immigration, anti-EU National Front party headed by Le Pen will change the complexion of the European Union and perhaps even world politics, but because of his 63-year-old wife.

The interest is not so much that Brigitte Trogneux is 24 years his senior. It’s where and when they met.

Trogneux was a literature/drama teacher. Macron was her 15-year-old student in a Jesuit college in Amiens. He was in the same class as her daughter Laurence and, according to reports, that was who his two physician parents initially thought he was pursuing.

His parents were not happy with the relationship between teacher and student and Reuters reports that in her book Emmanuel Macron: A Perfect Young Man, author Anne Fulda says they asked Trogneux to stay away from their son until he was 18. According to Vogue they even sent a young Macron away to Paris to finish his studies.

Vogue says the relationship started at 17, not 15, and that in 2007 they married after Macron persuaded Trogneux to leave her husband - 12 years after their affair began.