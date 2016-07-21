The boys who started the 'Slut of the Year' got expelled. And that's exactly what they deserved.

Two senior students at elite private boys’ school Brighton Grammar have been expelled after operating a vile ‘Slut of the Year’ Instagram account that sexualised unsuspecting young girls.

The account was plastered with images of girls degraded to “young sluts”. Many were simply dressed in school uniforms.

One was wearing only bikini bottoms and a singlet, with an accompanying caption detailing sexual acts she would perform, according to Fairfax.

Followers of the account were invited to vote for the ‘Slut of the Year’.

Girls who had barely hit puberty. Girls as young a 11, in Year 6. Pre-teens.

The punishment the ringleaders received was exactly what they deserved. Because as far as I’m concerned, this is violent behaviour that’s beyond ‘boys being boys’.

And with police now investigating, charges may well be laid.

Many were expecting the Year 11 boys would cop nothing but a suspension before being ushered back through the school gates when media interest dies down, as is so often the case.

But in a breath of fresh air, the school has shown it has grasped the gravity of the situation at a time when rape culture at Australia's prestigious schools and universities is being exposed at an alarming rate.