Everyone you know will be watching Netflix's Bridgerton on Boxing Day. Here's why.

Shonda Rhimes knows how to produce a TV world you want to escape into and never leave.

She first did it with Grey's Anatomy. In 2005, Rhimes introduced us to the inner world of Seattle Grace Hospital and the chaotic professional and personal lives of five of its interns. 15 years, and 17 seasons later, Grey's Anatomy remains one of the most beloved shows on TV.

She did it with Scandal, taking us into the high stakes behind-the-scenes drama of Washington D.C. She did it with How To Get Away With Murder, making us root for a bunch law students who kept doing terrible things to each other.

And now she's done it again with Netflix's brand new series, Bridgerton.

WATCH: The trailer for Netflix's Bridgerton. Post continues below.



Video via Netflix

The series, which drops onto the streaming service on Christmas Day, is based on Julia Quinn's beloved historical romance novel series of the same name, and it is created by Scandal producer Chris Van Dusen and produced by Rhimes' Shondaland.

Set in Regency Era London in the summer of 1813, the eight-episode first season centres on the Bridgerton family, led by matriarch Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), whose eldest daughter Daphne (Younger's Phoebe Dynevor) is making her debut onto Regency London's competitive "marriage market".

While Daphne makes a great first impression on Queen Charlotte (Luther's Golda Rosheuvel) when she is presented at court, her hopes of finding a suitable Duke or Baron to wed are dashed when her overprotective older brother Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) begins dissuading suitors that he doesn't see fit.

Things go from bad to worse for Daphne when London's resident anonymous high society reporter, Lady Whistledown (narrated by Dame Julie Andrews), begins to scrutinise Daphne's lack of suitors, and another girl from out of town begins to draw the attention of all the eligible suitors.

The Bridgerton family. Image: Netflix.